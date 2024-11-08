Utah Attorney General-elect names transition team

SALT LAKE CITY —Who will help Utah’s newly elected Attorney General get ready to take office in January? We now have that answer. Utah Attorney General-elect Derek Brown announced his transition team Thursday. One of them that KSL viewers and listeners know already.

Utah’s new AG-elect Derek Brown has a big job on his hands. In January he’ll take over an office employing 600 attorneys and staff statewide, and one marred with controversy or scandal from the three State Attorney Generals before him, he doesn’t want to repeat.

“I think the key is transparency,” Brown said. “I think what you need to do is create a system, where people understand what you’re doing.”

That’s why Thursday he released the names of his transition team, helping him get there. KSL Legal Analyst and experienced criminal defense attorney, Greg Skordas is one of the three people co-chairing the team.

“I think a lot of people are going to be looking at that office very closely and I think Derek is going to be under the microscope,” Skordas said.

Skordas will help oversee roughly 40 other seasoned attorneys and professionals offering advice in their field of expertise. Notably, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera, Deondra Brown, of the Five Browns, now a voice for victims’ advocates, and Glen Mills, the State Corrections Communications Director, advise Brown on working with the press, to name a few.

“I think what he wants is to break it down in its different divisions, have different people look at the divisions, and what’s being done correctly, and what could be changed,” Skordas said.

Brown tells KSL TV his team will start immediately, some already have. They’ll provide advice on everything from how the office should be structured, to who he should hire, and what ethical guardrails he can set up to avoid even the hint of controversy from his predecessors.