Llamas escape from owner on train tracks in Provo

PROVO — Several llamas were on the lam Thursday afternoon after they escaped from their owner, officials say.

Gavin Gustafson, a spokesman for the Utah Transit Authority, confirmed that several first responders were called to help reunite the llamas with their owners near 2700 W. 2000 North in Provo.

Gustafson said the llamas were spotted on the Union Pacific train tracks and did not affect the UTA service.