Llamas escape from owner on train tracks in Provo

Nov 7, 2024, 8:05 PM | Updated: 8:45 pm

A llama looks out of its pen at the Royal Bath And West Show on May 30, 2012 in Shepton Mallet, Eng...

FILE - A llama looks out of its pen at the Royal Bath And West Show on May 30, 2012 in Shepton Mallet, England. The four-day show, which opens today is one of the largest agricultural shows in the UK. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

PROVO — Several llamas were on the lam Thursday afternoon after they escaped from their owner, officials say.

Gavin Gustafson, a spokesman for the Utah Transit Authority, confirmed that several first responders were called to help reunite the llamas with their owners near 2700 W. 2000 North in Provo.

Gustafson said the llamas were spotted on the Union Pacific train tracks and did not affect the UTA service.

