Utah Jazz Sputter In Second Half, Fall To Bucks In Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – The Utah Jazz got off to a hot start in Milwaukee before eventually falling flat in the second half and dropping to the Bucks, 123-100.

Utah shot an eye-popping 53.8 percent from deep in the first half and led by four at the break. In the third and fourth quarters, that number plummeted to under 25 percent.

Jordan Clarkson was the leading scorer on the night with 18.

Jazz Lose Second Game On Road Trip Against Bucks

First Quarter

Start your weekend off early with some Thursday night hoops 🪣#StartingLineup presented by @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/ajc9tNrJT3 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 8, 2024

ready to 𝚛̶𝚘̶𝚌̶𝚔̶ rook 🎸 pic.twitter.com/2v8zqSmXNA — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 8, 2024

The good news, the @utahjazz are 3-6 from downtown to open the game. The bad news, the Jazz have yet to attempt a shot inside the arc and trail the @bucks 13-9. #takenote pic.twitter.com/dl8SL8dZm6 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 8, 2024

🆂🅸🆇 different guys made a three in the first quarter 🎶#TakeNote | Presented by @pura pic.twitter.com/W7ilxwqoQv — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 8, 2024

After one the @utahjazz trail the @bucks 31-29. Johnny Juzang leads the Jazz with 9 points on 3-3 shooting. #takenote pic.twitter.com/ZqUvrqM1Qt — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 8, 2024

Second Quarter

Johnny Juzang turning into a Sam Merrill-like reserve who can bring spacing and instant offense is one of the Jazz’s better developmental stories in the Will Hardy era. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 8, 2024

The @utahjazz double-digit lead is down to 2 after a quick 8-0 run by the @bucks. Jazz up 45-43 with 6:32 left in the first half. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/1LNwJkHgRR — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 8, 2024

icymi: he lit 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗲 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VLJICsJ71d — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 8, 2024

RELATED: Jazz Unleash Barrage Of First-Half Threes Against Bucks In Milwaukee

At the half the @utahjazz lead the @bucks 61-57. Keyonte George hit a pair of threes late and has 9 points. Jordan Clarkson and Johnny Juzang have 12 each off the bench. #takenotepic.twitter.com/1SKrO53og5 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 8, 2024

more hoops to come! pic.twitter.com/fBvUj8MBmW — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 8, 2024

Third Quarter

what’s better than one 7-footer??? two 7-footers 👯‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Gj13x7th2b — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 8, 2024

when the beef’s grass fed 😈 pic.twitter.com/iMMrzq2ygH — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 8, 2024

The third quarter got away from the @utahjazz as they committed six turnovers and shot just 1-9 from three. They trail the @bucks 88-77 heading into the fourth quarter. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/0ACkTBnAeb — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 8, 2024

12 to get it back. pic.twitter.com/eUsoeXrfRR — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 8, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Isaiah Collier checking in for his first NBA minutes against the Bucks late in this blowout. Good to see him return from the hamstring in relatively short time. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 8, 2024

The @utahjazz fall to the @bucks 123-100. Jazz led 61-57 at the break but had a difficult third quarter to suffer another blowout loss. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/5dJdyqX39f — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 8, 2024

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.