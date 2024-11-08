On the Site:
Nov 7, 2024, 8:36 PM

MILWAUKEE – The Utah Jazz got off to a hot start in Milwaukee before eventually falling flat in the second half and dropping to the Bucks, 123-100.

Utah shot an eye-popping 53.8 percent from deep in the first half and led by four at the break. In the third and fourth quarters, that number plummeted to under 25 percent.

Jordan Clarkson was the leading scorer on the night with 18.

RELATED: Jazz Unleash Barrage Of First-Half Threes Against Bucks In Milwaukee

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.
Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Utah Jazz Sputter In Second Half, Fall To Bucks In Milwaukee