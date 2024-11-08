On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL INVESTIGATES

Utah school kept special needs child alone in padded room dozens of times, mother says 

Nov 7, 2024, 10:39 PM | Updated: 11:05 pm

Courtney Johns's Profile Picture

BY COURTNEY JOHNS


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — A Utah mother says her daughter’s school repeatedly placed the young girl in a room the size of a closet alone on multiple occasions.

It’s a practice known as seclusionary time out.

Alisha Hadden said her daughter, Gracelynn, 9, was held alone in the space dozens of times over two years at Elk Meadows Academy in the Jordan School District.

“If I were to do this to my child, I would be arrested. I would be investigated. I don’t understand how it’s okay at school,” Hadden said.

Gracelynn calls it “the booth.” Hadden told KSL TV it is a small, padded room the size of a closet, with a window near the top for staff to observe the student as they hold the door closed.

Alisha Hadden with her daughter, Gracelynn, at their home.

Alisha Hadden with her daughter, Gracelynn, at their home. (KSL TV)

Hadden said her daughter has autism and is sometimes prone to outbursts.

“I used to joke that Gracelynn will lead the world either by force or by kindness,” she said.

What are the rules?

Under Utah state rule, seclusion rooms are permitted in schools for emergency safety interventions but must meet specific criteria:

  • Seclusion can only be used if a student poses “an immediate danger to self or others.”
  • A student can be secluded for no more than 30 minutes per session.
  • Seclusion cannot be used as punishment, and parents must be notified before the student leaves school for the day.

If the child is secluded for more than 15 minutes, the parent must be immediately notified.

Parents can also request additional notes. Hadden said she received notifications in the form of “seclusionary time-out” reports, detailing her daughter’s time spent in the room.

Record provided by Alisha Hadden.. KSL redacted portions of this document containing private information.

Record provided by Alisha Hadden.. KSL redacted portions of this document containing private information. (KSL TV)

According to school records, Gracelynn was secluded 18 times in first and 24 times in second grades, sometimes as many as three times in a single day.

The data on how much Gracelynn was secluded.

The data on how much Gracelynn was secluded. (KSL TV)

Jordan School District declined KSL Investigates’ request for an interview about Gracelynn’s case and its policy around seclusion.

However, in a statement, they wrote, “Student and staff safety is the top priority in Jordan School District. These spaces are very rarely used, only in extreme cases for brief amounts of time for the safety of students and staff. The spaces are used for emergency safety interventions in accordance with strict state and district requirements and only by highly trained staff.”

Which districts use seclusion?

During the 2020-2021 school year, at the height of the pandemic, Utah schools reported secluding students roughly 1,300 times.

KSL Investigates reached out to all 41 Utah school districts to gather information on their use of seclusion rooms. Fifteen districts did not respond, but of the 26 that did, more than half reported using the practice, although some said it may be in an empty classroom, not necessarily a padded room.

A graphic showing the school districts that use seclusion and which ones do not.

A graphic showing the school districts that use seclusion and which ones do not. (KSL TV)

The Utah State Board of Education defines seclusion as any scenario where a student is placed alone in an enclosed area and prevented from leaving.

Why some students are disproportionately affected

A recent report from the Utah State Board of Education shows that students missed nearly 60,000 days of class due to exclusionary discipline, including seclusion, in 2023—an increase of over 10,000 days from the previous year. Nearly 80% of these cases involved students with disabilities, such as autism.

KrisAnne Lewis speaking to KSL on why seclusion is used.

KrisAnne Lewis speaking to KSL on why seclusion is used. (KSL TV)

Student Services Coordinator for the Utah State Board of Education, KrisAnne Lewis, oversees physical and mental health initiatives. She says students with disabilities may be more likely to be secluded because they often display behaviors that can escalate into safety concerns. However, she emphasized that seclusion “should only be used as the last resort.”

“We want to ensure that students with disabilities are not being targeted,” Lewis added.

In Utah, each district is required to have an Emergency Safety Intervention Committee to monitor seclusion cases and ensure they follow appropriate protocols. Lewis noted that her team is available to assist districts with higher numbers of seclusion incidents.

“We do provide trainings to additional districts, especially those with higher numbers of seclusion,” Lewis said.

The Utah State Board of Education is set to meet Friday to discuss the possibility of requiring each district to develop its own specific protocols in addition to existing state regulations.

While Lewis acknowledged that ideally, seclusion wouldn’t be needed, she said it sometimes becomes necessary to keep both the student and others safe.

Hadden, however, disagrees. She believes the practice should never be used and fears the long-term effects it may have on her child.

“They’re learning that adults can’t be trusted. That they can’t trust themselves. That whenever they have big feelings, they have to be away from people, that they can’t share that or work through that with people,” Hadden said.

Contributing: Annie Knox and Emiley Morgan Dewey

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

KSL Investigates

One of the seclusion rooms that's used in Utah schools. (KSL TV)...

Courtney Johns

Utah school kept special needs child alone in padded room dozens of times, mother says 

A Utah mother was heartbroken to learn her autistic daughter was repeatedly placed in seclusion at school. KSL Investigates examined how often it happens in Utah, and what the law allows.

1 hour ago

FILE — A state panel has ruled in favor of transparency again, ordering the AG’s office to tur...

Annie Knox, Daniella Rivera and Courtney Johns, KSL TV

First glance at the AG’s calendar: What is — and isn’t — inside

As part of a settlement agreement, the Utah Attorney General’s Office released thousands of pages of Sean Reyes’ work calendar to KSL. The release of the records brings an end to a nearly two-year legal effort by Reyes and his office to conceal the records from the public.

1 day ago

Sean Reyes...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera

What’s in the AG’s calendar? Utahns will finally get to see after lawsuit against KSL ends in settlement

In a win for government transparency, the public will learn more about how Attorney General Sean Reyes spends his time on the job.

1 day ago

Soup appeared to be an exception to the shelf-positioning strategy. The more pricy, boutique brands...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Location, location, location: How supermarkets influence the foods you buy

The cost of food has risen sharply over the last few years, but that’s not the only reason the tab at checkout can run high. KSL’s inflation buster Matt Gephardt reveals a tactic that could have you paying more.

3 days ago

Standard Optical is closed for good, leaving customers wondering when they will get the lenses they...

Matt Gephardt

Standard Optical closure becomes permanent: what can customers do now to get their eyewear?

It has been a month since Utah-based eyewear company Standard Optical abruptly shut its doors to all its locations and left customers wondering if they’ll ever get the contact lenses or glasses they’ve paid for.

8 days ago

Mark Steinagel, director of Utah’s Division of Professional Licensing, tells KSL’s Matt Gephard...

Matt Gephardt

Unfinished Business: Is enough being done to shut down unlicensed contractors?

It’s a nasty pattern in our state: unlicensed contractors who abandon jobs, leaving homeowners out thousands. KSL Investigators Matt Gephardt explores the likelihood of criminal charges.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah school kept special needs child alone in padded room dozens of times, mother says 