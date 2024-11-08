Utah Hockey Club Leaves St. Louis Singing The Blues In Road Win

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – A late goal from Dylan Guenther allowed Utah Hockey Club to escape St. Louis with a thrilling 4-2 win.

The St. Louis Blues (7-7-0) hosted the Utah Hockey Club (6-5-3) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 7.

Got the W on country music night 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ChsoaxBHro — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 8, 2024

Utah HC is looking to get back on track following Tuesday night’s 3-0 shutout by the league-leading Winnipeg Jets. The club has scored one goal through three Karel Vejmelka starts, including being shut out twice. Opponents have outshot Utah HC in eight of 13 games.

Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther lead Utah with six goals each. Nick Schmaltz has 11 assists, while Keller paces the team with 12 points.

The Blues have been a balanced offense this season, with four players registering four goals through 13 games.

Utah HC-St. Louis Blues Gameday Coverage

Pregame

Ten years of memories can’t fit into one video, but we tried. Thank you, Bortz! #stlblues pic.twitter.com/xB7gfQ0Mie — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 8, 2024

Back to 12 forwards and 6 defensemen. Carcone on the 4th line. Ingram between the pipes.#UtahHC https://t.co/vIurI4KRqN — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

First Period

Michael Kesselring scores 18 seconds in!!!!!!#UtahHC up 1-0!!! — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

That is an absolutely absurd pass from Clayton Keller. Backhand, hits Kesslering on his glove in stride, and a #UtahHC has their fastest goal in team history. https://t.co/uOMezAb6hh — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

The fastest goal in #UtahHC history gives the good guys an early lead in St. Louis. https://t.co/ozv0Hk0vtf — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 8, 2024

Michael Kesselring (0:18) – who scored the fastest opening goal by a player this season – and Rasmus Dahlin (0:26) each scored within the opening 30 seconds of their respective games Thursday and combined for a never-before-seen NHL feat.#NHLStats: https://t.co/brgajIOGn5 pic.twitter.com/okM0Wo5AVM — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 8, 2024

#UtahHC is flying early on tonight. An early goal and power play opportunity has sparked some serious energy into the team thus far. 5 shots on goal and some really nice chances. Forwards look good. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Congratulations on your 700th game, Bjugy! 🩵 pic.twitter.com/GNs0rDZ49Q — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 8, 2024

Whew, that was a STELLAR glove save by Ingram. Absolutely robbed a Blues forward on a one-timer from the slot.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Keller called for a hook and Utah’s PK takes the ice for the first time. Questionable call. Looked like the Blues player purposefully closed his arm to trap Keller’s stick and draw the penalty against Utah. Keller didn’t look happy about it. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Too many men on the ice penalty against Utah. 5 on 3 for 26 seconds. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Phenomenal PK by Utah. Beat a 5 on 3 and a 5 on 4. Blues were relentless with O-zone possession nearly the entire time and several dangerous opportunities. Cole did a great job defending the crease area and Stenlund saved a would-be goal by lifting a forward’s stick. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Blues tie it up late in the first period. Nice zone entry off the rush, nobody picks up Parayko and he let’s go of a rocket in the slot that beats Ingram. 1-1 with about a minute left.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Way too much time and space here. https://t.co/xwBVkHzrd1 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Strong start from #UtahHC as they came out flying and put a ton of pressure on the Blues early with a lot of shots on goal. However, you see the impact of penalties. Even when the other team doesn’t score, it can shift momentum. Game tied 1-1 after 1 period. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Second Period

Lamoureux has dropped the gloves for his first NHL fight, and he just did extremely well. His reach makes it so tough. He landed a few big blows, and I’d say he won. #UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Lamoureux is ejected after the hit he delivered that led to the fight…I’d say that’s questionable. He’s a big body with a wide stance and was trying to play the puck. Unfortunate for Lam. His night is over. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

This was a very harsh call against Lamoureux. Given his size, he’s got long legs and a wide stance. There was absolutely no malicious intent or extension of the knee here. Brutal call. At least he won the fight. https://t.co/rf4zlMeIDn — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Maverick Lamoureux hits the showers early after a major penalty for #UtahHC. 💪https://t.co/vIH7xfpyZU — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 8, 2024

Lamoureux’s reach is so long. Makes it really hard to land blows. He’s also incredibly tough and can clearly hold his own. Love the fearlessness to drop the gloves.#UtahHC https://t.co/1Wzv89FFAH — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Another look at the hit that Lamoureux was ejected for and the fight. 20-year-old is fierce when he drops the gloves. What a scrap. https://t.co/XEbvWnz8Nd — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Utah back to full strength after the 3-minute Blues power play. PK has been strong tonight. Game remains tied 1-1. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Tensions are high between Utah and the Blues. Lots of extracurriculars after the whistle is blown. Division games are just different. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Matias Maccelli with a wicked snipe and the Utah Hockey Club regains the lead! 2-1 Utah with 1:29 left in the 2nd period.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Nice drop pass from Cooley, great patience from Guenther, and Maccelli lets it fly. https://t.co/sPXgi8Y2ap — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Utah has outshot St. Louis 25-10 through 2 periods and currently lead 2-1. Put pucks on net and good things are bound to happen.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

To the third we go! pic.twitter.com/3gLrNpgnP9 — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 8, 2024

Third Period

St. Louis ties the game at 2-2. Defensive breakdown, 3 Utah skaters beat by one player and Kyrou blasts home a one-timer. Not much Ingram could do there.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

DYLAN GUENTHER SCORES AND ITS 3-2 UTAH!!!!!#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

GREAT stick by Guenther to break up the pass and force an odd man rush the other way. Definitely was trying to make a pass to Cooley but a lucky bounce puts the puck in the back of the net. https://t.co/p51SSiBtrE — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Blues goaltender to the bench, extra attacker on. Utah has to stay composed here. Put this game away. 1:33 remaining in the third. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

Jack McBain with the empty-netter and the Utah Hockey Club will win in regulation 4-2! No OT required in St. Louis 😅 You’ll take a win any way that you can get it. Great response by the team tonight, especially after losing Lamoureux.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

With the victory, Utah jumps back into a playoff spot with 15 points. This Division is going to be a battle all season long. Wins like tonight will go a very long way if Utah wants to make the playoffs.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/tx1nUUxfih — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 8, 2024

