Utah Hockey Club Leaves St. Louis Singing The Blues In Road Win

Nov 7, 2024, 9:05 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – A late goal from Dylan Guenther allowed Utah Hockey Club to escape St. Louis with a thrilling 4-2 win.

The St. Louis Blues (7-7-0) hosted the Utah Hockey Club (6-5-3) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 7.

Utah HC is looking to get back on track following Tuesday night’s 3-0 shutout by the league-leading Winnipeg Jets. The club has scored one goal through three Karel Vejmelka starts, including being shut out twice. Opponents have outshot Utah HC in eight of 13 games.

Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther lead Utah with six goals each. Nick Schmaltz has 11 assists, while Keller paces the team with 12 points.

The Blues have been a balanced offense this season, with four players registering four goals through 13 games.

Utah HC-St. Louis Blues Gameday Coverage

Pregame

First Period

Second Period

Third Period

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club games can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. Listen to Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Follow @kslsports...

