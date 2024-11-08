On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU’s Egor Demin Joins NBA All-Star To Make Big 12 History

Nov 7, 2024, 9:11 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball freshman Egor Demin is already generating buzz as one of the top freshmen in the nation.

The 6-foot-9 guard from Moscow, Russia, shined in BYU’s season opener against Central Arkansas earlier this week.

Demin scored 18 points and dished out 11 assists.

That stat line in a freshman debut was only accomplished by one other player in Big 12 Conference history.

Former Oklahoma star and current NBA All-Star with the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young, scored 15 points and 10 assists against Omaha in 2017.

Egor Demin joins Trae Young to make Big 12 freshman history

Those are the only two players in Big 12 history to score 10+ points and have 10+ assists in their freshman debut. That stat is courtesy of Stats Perform.

In his one season at Oklahoma, Young became the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and a Consensus All-American during the 2017-18 season.

Since leaving Oklahoma after his freshman season, Young has become a three-time NBA All-Star with the Hawks.

After his impressive BYU debut, Demin had basketball media saying he could be a potential Top Five pick in next June’s NBA draft.

The Big 12, which prides itself on being the best college basketball league in the nation, has been around since 1996 and has had some elite freshmen such as Kevin Durant (Texas), Michael Beasley (Kansas State), Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), and others.

Along with scoring 18 and 11 dimes, Demin had four steals and four rebounds in a stat-stuffing effort as BYU cruised to an 88-50 win over the Bears.

BYU basketball has a star in Demin

Demin’s 11 assists were also a BYU record as he became the first player to reach 11+ assists in a college debut.

“I like to pass the ball. I really believe that my first option is to involve everybody in the game before I get my game,” Demin said after the win over Central Arkansas. “If my team is playing good, I’m playing better, too.”

The former Real Madrid star was a significant recruiting win for first-year head coach Kevin Young this past spring. Demin became the first five-star signee to BYU in the internet era. So far, he’s living up to the lofty expectations.

Demin’s second game at BYU will be on Friday, November 8, against UC Riverside in Provo. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. (MST) on ESPN+ and KSL NewsRadio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Bounce Blues After Lucky Late Goal From Dylan Guenther

With nearly twice the number of shots on net, Utah was rewarded with a lucky goal from Dylan Guenther late to avoid OT and secure the win.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Familiar Problems Plague Jazz In Loss To Bucks

Despite a strong first half, the Utah Jazz fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 123-100 to drop to 1-7 on the season.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Believes He Could Transition To NBA With Ease

Former BYU Cougar and Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua believes he could easily transition sports and become an NBA player.

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Egor Demin Joins NBA All-Star To Make Big 12 History

Freshman guard Egor Demin had a record-setting debut with BYU.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Leaves St. Louis Singing The Blues In Road Win

A late third period goal from Dylan Guenther allowed Utah Hockey Club to escape St. Louis with a thrilling 4-2 win.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s Dylan Guenther Scores Game-Winner To Beat St. Louis

Minutes after giving up a lead, they had held for much of the night, Dylan Guenther broke loose on a 2-on-1 breakaway and gave his team a late lead when his pass bounced off a St. Louis defender and into the net. 

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

BYU’s Egor Demin Joins NBA All-Star To Make Big 12 History