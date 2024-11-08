On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Rams WR Puka Nacua Believes He Could Transition To NBA With Ease

Nov 7, 2024, 9:16 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Sports fans often debate how elite athletes would fare outside of their profession. The most common scenario features NBA stars on the gridiron and NFL players on the hardwood.

Former BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua gave his thoughts on the topic and he thinks that he could easily make the switch.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

“I think it would be so easy to transition from the NFL to the NBA,” Nacua said.

He then doubled down on his statement saying that he could do it in three to six months.

Nacua’s statement was clearly far-fetched. However, he has a higher chance of playing professional basketball than the vast majority of the world.

In fact, he already has a few highlights to add to his prospect tape.

It’s no secret that Nacua is an elite athlete.

At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash, posted a 33″ vertical jump, and did 15 bench press reps.

The real question is how well his athleticism would translate in a different sport. Even if it translates well, would he have the endurance and knowledge it takes to play high-level basketball?

On the bright side, Nacua is far from the shortest receiver in the NFL – standing at 6-foot-2.

Funny enough, this isn’t the first basketball hot take that Nacua has given. Back in February, Nacua said that he could score 15 points if he were given 30 minutes of playing time in an NBA game.

“I think I could get 15 for sure,” Nacua said. “I’m fast, I can dunk, I’m shooting layups. If I get a wide-open corner three, I’ll take one but it has to come in the rhythm of the game.

Let’s say that the Rams make the Super Bowl and are playing into February. That would leave almost exactly six months from the final day of the NFL season to NBA opening night in 2025.

Can you make it happen, Puka?

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as well as 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

The rookie wideout received NFL All-Pro second-team honors for his play in 2023. He finished as the runner-up to C.J. Stroud for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

