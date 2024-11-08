On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

FDA moves to pull popular decongestant from shelves amid effectiveness concerns

Nov 7, 2024, 9:40 PM | Updated: 9:41 pm

Sudafed and other common nasal decongestants containing pseudoephedrine are on display behind the c...

FILE - Sudafed and other common nasal decongestants containing pseudoephedrine are on display behind the counter at Hospital Discount Pharmacy in Edmond, Okla., Jan. 11, 2005. On Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 advisers to the Food and Drug Administration said that a different ingredient, phenylephrine, is ineffective at relieving nasal congestion. Drugmakers reformulated their products with phenylephrine after a 2006 law required pseudoephedrine-containing medications be sold from the behind pharmacy counter. (AP Photo, File)

(AP Photo, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JEFFREY KOPP, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration announced a proposal to remove oral phenylephrine – a common ingredient in many popular over-the-counter decongestants – from the market, citing evidence that it doesn’t work.

Phenylephrine, found in products like Sudafed PE, Vicks DayQuil and Mucinex Sinus-Max, has been widely used as a nasal decongestant for decades. The FDA’s proposal isn’t an immediate order; it launches a six-month public comment period, after which the agency will make a final decision on whether to pull it from shelves.

In a preemptive move, CVS stopped selling products with phenylephrine last year after an FDA advisory committee declared that it was ineffective. Other major pharmacies, including Walgreens and Rite Aid, still stock products containing the drug for now.

Although phenylephrine received FDA approval for over-the-counter use in the 1970s, its popularity surged in 2005 after legislation moved products that use a similar decongestant, pseudoephedrine – which, in large quantities, can also be used to make methamphetamine – behind pharmacy counters.

The safety of phenylephrine isn’t a concern, but its effectiveness has been debated for years. In 2007, an FDA advisory panel that reviewed available studies deemed that phenylephrine “may be effective” as a decongestant, although it recommended further research.

Since then, several large clinical trials have shown that the drug is ineffective when taken orally. In September 2023, an FDA advisory committee concluded that the evidence was clear that phenylephrine is ineffective at its typical oral dosage.

If the FDA ultimately decides to ban the ingredient, it will allow manufacturers time to “either reformulate or remove drug products containing oral phenylephrine from the market,” Dr. Theresa Michele, director of the FDA’s Office of Nonprescription Drugs, said Thursday.

Phenylephrine is also used in nasal sprays for congestion relief, but Michele noted that the FDA’s proposal targets only oral forms of the drug.

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association, which represents manufacturers of over-the-counter medicines, said it was disappointed by the FDA’s move.

“CHPA maintains its position that no changes to the GRASE [generally recognized as safe and effective] status of oral PE for nasal decongestion are warranted based on data made available since the previous review in 2007. … PE is the only oral OTC decongestant available without purchase restrictions and is included in numerous OTC cough and cold medicines labeled with a decongestant claim,” the association said in a statement.

“Consumers need options for self-care, and freedom of choice for self-care is a core attribute of our nation’s healthcare system. PE should remain an available option for consumers, because Americans deserve the option to choose the safe and effective OTC medicines they prefer and rely on.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Sudafed and other common nasal decongestants containing pseudoephedrine are on display behind the c...

Jeffrey Kopp, CNN

FDA moves to pull popular decongestant from shelves amid effectiveness concerns

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a proposal to remove oral phenylephrine – a common ingredient in many popular over-the-counter decongestants – from the market, citing evidence that it doesn’t work.

3 hours ago

FILE - A pharmacist holds a COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in New York, on Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

Don’t wait for a holiday surge. Now is a good time to get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines

If you missed the early fall push for flu and COVID-19 vaccines, it's not too late.

14 hours ago

FILE: Turkeys roam the lawn of Nathan Hege. Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret N...

Tammy Kikuchi, KSL NewsRadio

Could avian flu affect Thanksgiving in Utah?

After avian flu turned up in chickens and cows in Cache County, state officials are keeping a close watch on turkeys.

3 days ago

FILE — Smith's Food and Grocery pictured in Utah. (Deseret News)...

Mary Culbertson

Utah to receive $45 million from Kroger for its role in opioid crisis. Here’s how it will be spent

The state of Utah is expected to receive $45 million of a $1.37 billion settlement with Kroger, a grocery chain known widely in the state as Smith's Food and Drug.

3 days ago

People stand in line during the last day of early voting, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C...

Brianna Chavez

What can you do to ease anxiety ahead of Election Day?

With one day until election day, many Utahns may be feeling anxious. While the first Tuesday of November can be stressful, the Wednesday after Election Day can maybe help put you at ease.

3 days ago

FILE - clock. (KSL TV)...

Emma Benson

Falling back: Health impacts of daylight saving time

It's time to fall back — daylight saving time officially ends Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 am, and while it's helpful to get a few extra ZZZ's, the change can throw off your sleep schedule.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

FDA moves to pull popular decongestant from shelves amid effectiveness concerns