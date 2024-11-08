The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Bounce Blues After Lucky Late Goal From Dylan Guenther

SALT LAKE CITY – Despite a lengthy second period that resulted in the ejection of 20-year-old defenseman Maveric Lamoureux following a questionable call, the Utah Hockey Club remained composed and outshot the St. Louis Blues enroute to a critical victory on the road. With nearly twice the number of shots on net, Utah was rewarded with a lucky goal from Dylan Guenther late to avoid OT and secure the win.

Here are the key takeaways from Utah’s big victory over the Blues.

Maveric Lamoureux held his own in first NHL fight

Despite being ejected in the second period for a questionable knee-to-knee call, Maveric Lamoureux dropped the gloves for the first time in his NHL career and held his own.

First off, in terms of the hit that sent Lamoureux to the locker room prematurely, it’s understandable as to why it was called but still seems a bit harsh.

The letter of the law states, “Kneeing is the act of a player leading with or extending their knee outwards for the purpose of making contact, or attempting to do so, with the opponent.”

Is there knee-to-knee contact? Absolutely. But it appears to be incidental as Lamoureux attempts to play the puck, does not extend his knee and from the camera angle, doesn’t even appear to notice the Blues players until the last second.

Again, it’s understandable why the referees made the call but given his size, wide stance, the attempt he makes on the puck, the direction of his eyes and how quickly it happened, categorizing that as an attempt to make knee contact seems harsh.

Aside from the ejection, Lamoureux was challenged by Blues player Pierre-Olivier Joseph for the hit. In what turned out to be a solid scrap, Lamoureux more than held his own in his first fight.

Standing 6-foot-7 and with such a long reach, Lamoureux is a force to be reckoned with when he drops the gloves. Not only is it hard for opposing players to land any blows, but the 20-year-old is also remarkably tough, strong, stays on his feet and has good form.

After another glance, it’s hard to declare a winner but still an impressive showing by the young defenseman.

Utah Hockey Club’s penalty kill was superb

If you’re going to take penalties, you’re PK has to respond and that’s exactly what the Utah Hockey Club did against St. Louis on Thursday night.

In addition to the five-minute major and 10-minute game misconduct by Lamoureux, the Utah Hockey Club committed several other penalties that placed them in some tight situations.

Midway through the first period, Utah was forced to defend against a 5-on-3 advantage for the Blues and a 5-on-4 immediately following. Throughout the man-advantage, St. Louis dominated O-zone puck possession, threw a handful of quality shots on net and had several opportunities to score.

However, Utah maintained their shape, fulfilled their individual responsibilities and did whatever it took to keep the puck out of the net.

Most the time a successful penalty kill not only requires sound strategy and positioning, but a few heroic plays by several of the skaters. Against the Blues, Utah got all of the above and remained perfect on the PK.

More shots on net resulted in more goals & a huge regulation victory for Utah Hockey Club

After struggling mightily over the last few games to put shots on net, the Utah Hockey Club clearly made it an emphasis to let the puck fly against the Blues as they outshot them 31-15.

Right from the puck drop, Utah had a high level of energy and were taking shots left and right.

In addition to an early goal by Michael Kesselring that set the tone, Utah outshot the Blues in every period to maintain the pressure.

While the Blues did fight back and eventually tied the game in the third period, a continued effort to get pucks on net granted Utah with a late-game winner off a Dylan Guenther’s stick and the club picked up two massive points in their third straight road-game.

“Definitely a point of emphasis. A lot of goals are scored right in the paint. More shots, more opportunities around there and it also loosens up their D so we can make plays after that,” Guenther said.

It is not a guarantee that outshooting a team will result in a victory, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. Against the Blues, Utah made it an emphasis to shoot more, doubled the Blues shots, picked up a nice bounce for the lead and walked out of Enterprise Arena with a win.

“We needed that one. We don’t want to be a team that loses a few in a row and win. We’ve got try to find some consistency here, so it was good to get that going” Michael Kesselring said.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now conclude their four-game road trip against the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

