LOCAL NEWS

Nov 8, 2024, 6:40 AM | Updated: 6:51 am

BY MARY CULBERTSON


SALT LAKE CITY — One person was injured in a crash Friday morning that involved three cars, according to Salt Lake City police.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., police said there would be TRAX service delays because the crash was blocking the railway. The crash occurred at the intersection of 2400 West and North Temple, near Salt Lake City International Airport, police said.

Photos showed a Nissan Altima that appeared to have collided with the back of a Subaru hatchback. A red van was also pictured on the TRAX rails, with damage to its passenger side and airbags inside deployed.

Police said only one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not specified which vehicle the person was in during the crash.

TRAX delays lasted for approximately 25 minutes, as responders worked quickly to remove the van from the railway.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

One person was injured in a three vehicle crash in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

