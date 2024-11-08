On the Site:
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Elwood Edwards, the man behind the voice of AOL’s ‘You’ve got mail’ greeting, dies at 74

Nov 8, 2024, 10:42 AM

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2008 file photo, the America Online logo is seen at the AOL booth at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2008 file photo, the America Online logo is seen at the AOL booth at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Time Warner Inc. says its board has approved plans to spin off AOL, the company's lagging Internet unit. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY JOHN SEEWER, ASSOCIATED PRESS


KSLTV.com

Elwood Edwards, who voiced America Online’s ever-present “You’ve got mail” greeting, has died. He was 74.

He died Tuesday at his home in New Bern, North Carolina, said his daughter Heather Edwards. The cause was complications from a stroke late last year, she said.

Edwards taped his AOL greeting in 1989 into a recorder while sitting in the living room of his home. “You’ve got mail” became a pop culture catchphrase in the late 1990s and served as the title of the 1998 Tom Hanks-Meg Ryan film.

“He would still blush anytime it brought up,” his daughter said. “He loved the attention, but he never got used it.”

He was also the voice of AOL’s “Welcome,” “Goodbye” and “File’s done” messages. He made $200 from the recordings.

While few people knew his face, his voice was heard by millions of people each day. He did appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2015 to repeat the famous catchphrase.

Edwards first worked in radio and then moved into television. He had a brief stint as a weatherman and worked as an announcer, but mostly he spent his time behind the camera, Heather Edwards said.

Survivors include another daughter, Sallie Edwards; granddaughter Abbie Edwards; and a brother, Bill.

The family plans to hold a memorial service Monday in New Bern.

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2008 file photo, the America Online logo is seen at the AOL booth at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

