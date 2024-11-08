Solitude Mountain Resort opens first ski lift of the season

SOLITUDE — In Big Cottonwood Canyon, dozens of skiers and snowboarders knocked the dust off their gear and returned to the first lift now open at Solitude Mountain Resort on Friday.

The “Link” ski lift was back in business for the season and the line of excited skiers and snowboarders was just getting started Friday morning.

“We had to prioritize getting here early to try and get first chair,” said Liz Dean, a skier.

Liz and her two boys — Rainier and Teddy — secured that spot.

“I can’t wait to brag to all my friends about it!” Rainier said.

The resort would keep the life open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Winter’s, like, here!” said Andria Huskinson, Communications and PR Manager at Solitude.

It is the first taste of winter.

“We’re greasing it up. We’re getting the rust off. We’re having fun!” said Ethan Miller, a snowboarder.

At the top of the lift, skiers and snowboarders arrive to a run suited for beginners. But for those who are more advanced, it was still a moment not to miss.

“I mean, you have to be here for the first day; like, you’re not a real skier if you’re not coming out here,” said Jennifer Peters, a skier.

“The legs are tired today, but we gotta get out here. You know, we gotta work it, you know and that’s how we’ll make it,” said Luke Kohler, a snowboarder.

The hope for next week? The Moonbeam Express lift should open.

That — plus hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at Solitude —- is plenty of reason to get excited for the season.

Especially for Rainier: “Just rock out that pow!”

Contributing: Mary Culbertson, KSL TV