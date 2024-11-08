On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Roads to Understanding
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Airport wildlife mitigation team busy during fall migration season

Nov 8, 2024, 11:39 AM | Updated: 11:42 am

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — While flights take off at the Salt Lake City International Airport, employees like Ron Smith are busy keeping his eyes not on the planes, but on animals.

“I’ve been in aviation for over 20 years I was doing fuel quality control … because I like nature, somebody told me, ‘Hey, why don’t you look at the wildlife program and see what they do?'” Smith said.

For the last five years he’s been an airport operations wildlife specialist with airport’s wildlife mitigation team made up of six people including Smith who work 24/7.

The team is tasked with overseeing all animals that make their way on to airport property. From snakes to porcupines, herds of deer or antelope, even stray dogs or cats.

Alex Blanchard, the teams manager told KSL TV that the program guidelines are overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration’s wildlife hazard management plan.

“It pretty much states what all the hazards are at the airport, how the FAA plans on addressing those hazards, and who is responsible for dealing with those hazards, which is us,” she said.

The team focuses on preventing animals from getting close to the aircrafts. One way is by modifying the airport’s habitat to make it less attractive for animals. In this case, Blanchard said some areas of the airport have certain grass that don’t seed of flower. They also make sure ponding or water is removed to not attract certain birds.

Another way is by “hazing,” using pyrotechnics like sirens, horns, even fireworks to force animals off the property, which Blanchard said is effective. A last measure is population control which includes relocating the animals.

“If we get a lot of mammals on the field, if we get a lot of reptiles, omnivores or snakes, porcupines, other little mammals, rabbits, we relocate them to our wetlands,” Blanchard said.

The most common animal they relocate are birds, especially during the spring and fall migration season. The team makes different traps for different birds that are placed throughout the airport property away from the tarmac in order to prevent bird strikes.

Some traps have a trigger stick the forces the trap shut surrounded by soft netting keeping the bird inside. Another small trap requires the team to place a small rodent like mice inside a small dome protecting it from getting hurt. Thin wires surrounding dome then trap the bird’s feet.

Before the birds are relocated they’re processed which requires them to take down their measurements, from their wing span to their weight, taking it’s picture and add a numbered band on its leg. That information is then put into a national database with the U.S. Geological Survey, which she said makes the their program stronger.

“We really wanted to have a lot more information, not just on the birds that we track, but their patterns and the way they behave, what their movements are,” she said. “It also helps us formulate our plan on the field itself to say migration is coming, we need to put certain types of traps … Are we need to be increasing our inspections? We need to increase our services so that we have less damage on our aircraft.”

Blanchard said this fall migration, they had more “damaging” bird strikes compared to last year.

“We believe that because winter last year was so wet and a whole bunch of birds were able to survive, there were more birds in the airspace, a lot of birds lived a lot a lot longer, then we got a lot more strikes from big bodied birds.”

While it’s not a program a lot of people think about, Smith said it’s important.

“Birds and planes don’t mix and there’s a lot of birds and a lot of airplanes.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A man suffered substantial head trauma after falling 50 feet down an abandoned mine in rural Iron C...

Mary Culbertson

Man falls 50 feet down Iron County mine shaft, suffering ‘substantial’ head trauma

A man suffered substantial head trauma after falling 50 feet down an abandoned mine in rural Iron County.

21 minutes ago

Ron Smith...

Brianna Chavez

Airport wildlife mitigation team busy during fall migration season

While flights take off at the Salt Lake City International Airport, employees like Ron Smith are busy keeping his eyes not on the planes, but on animals.

27 minutes ago

One person was injured in a three vehicle crash in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Salt La...

Mary Culbertson

1 injured in crash near Salt Lake City airport. TRAX delays reported

One person was injured in a three vehicle crash in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

5 hours ago

One of the seclusion rooms that's used in Utah schools. (KSL TV)...

Courtney Johns

Utah school kept special needs child alone in padded room dozens of times, mother says 

A Utah mother was heartbroken to learn her autistic daughter was repeatedly placed in seclusion at school. KSL Investigates examined how often it happens in Utah, and what the law allows.

13 hours ago

FILE - West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Teenager shot in parking lot at West High School, police search for suspect

A fight involving a group of teenagers resulted in one being shot and sent to the hospital Thursday afternoon. 

16 hours ago

A llama looks out of its pen at the Royal Bath And West Show on May 30, 2012 in Shepton Mallet, Eng...

Michael Houck

Llamas escape from owner on train tracks in Provo

Several llamas were on the lam Thursday afternoon after they escaped from their owner, officials say.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Airport wildlife mitigation team busy during fall migration season