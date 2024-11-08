Looking Out for the Good: Laser surgery helps boy with seizures
SALT LAKE CITY — Looking out for the good, one St. George boy’s life was changed by Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital’s best-in-the-nation neurosurgery program.
Owen Jacobsen is a 12-year-old boy who suddenly began having unexplainable seizures.
Owen was referred to Intermountain Primary Children’s after a scan found a small tumor in his brain. He underwent a laser interstitial thermal therapy that is offered in only a few hospitals across the country.
Now, a year later, Owen is tumor and seizure free and enjoying his new nickname, laser-brain.
