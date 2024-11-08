Bicyclist on e-bike dies after swerving off a trail near SR 18

VEYO, Washington County — A man died after he swerved off a trail and crashed near a highway Friday morning.

Stg. Lucas Alfred with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office told KSL TV that a group of bicyclists on e-bikes were riding on a trail next to state Route 18 when a man in his early 70s swerved off the trail for an unknown reason.

Alfred said that SR 18 was closed, and a medical helicopter was called to transport the man, but it was quickly called off as the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The office is investigating what led to the man’s death, as no other vehicles were involved in this crash.