On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Bicyclist on e-bike dies after swerving off a trail near SR 18

Nov 8, 2024, 2:22 PM | Updated: 2:24 pm

First responders at the scene near SR 18 where the bicyclist died on Nov. 8, 2024....

First responders at the scene near SR 18 where the bicyclist died on Nov. 8, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

VEYO, Washington County — A man died after he swerved off a trail and crashed near a highway Friday morning.

Stg. Lucas Alfred with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office told KSL TV that a group of bicyclists on e-bikes were riding on a trail next to state Route 18 when a man in his early 70s swerved off the trail for an unknown reason.

Alfred said that SR 18 was closed, and a medical helicopter was called to transport the man, but it was quickly called off as the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The office is investigating what led to the man’s death, as no other vehicles were involved in this crash.

First responders at the scene near ST 18 where the bicyclist died on Nov. 8, 2024. (KSL TV)

First responders at the scene near SR 18 where the bicyclist died on Nov. 8, 2024. (KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

First responders at the scene near SR 18 where the bicyclist died on Nov. 8, 2024....

Michael Houck

Bicyclist on e-bike dies after swerving off a trail near SR 18

A man died after he swerved off a trail and crashed near a highway Friday morning. 

2 hours ago

One person was injured in a three vehicle crash in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Salt La...

Mary Culbertson

1 injured in crash near Salt Lake City airport. TRAX delays reported

One person was injured in a three vehicle crash in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

10 hours ago

Elder Tinotenda Watson Maumbe was serving as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ ...

Carlysle Price

Missionary dies after sudden medical episode

A full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Wednseday, after having a sudden medical episode.

1 day ago

One person is in critical condition after two vehicles crashed head-on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Ut...

Carlysle Price

One in critical condition following head-on crash in Summit County

One person is in critical condition after two vehicles crashed head-on Wednesday night.

2 days ago

A fiery plane crash took the lives of five people on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Mesa, Arizona. (Court...

Dan Rascon

Families in mourning after deadly plane crash in Arizona

A fiery plane crash took the lives of five people on Tuesday night in Mesa, Arizona, including a 12-year-old boy.

2 days ago

generic emergency lights...

Jacob Freeman

Two seriously injured after running red light, police say

Two people were seriously injured in a Harrisville car accident after a driver ran a red light, hitting another car, police said.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Bicyclist on e-bike dies after swerving off a trail near SR 18