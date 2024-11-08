On the Site:
CRIME

Man pointed fake gun at five people in Liberty Park, police say

Nov 8, 2024, 3:22 PM

FILE - Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. (KSL TV)

BY JACOB FREEMAN


SALT LAKE CITY — A man allegedly pointed a BB gun at several people and physically assaulted one at Liberty Park on Thursday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said Rafael Manzanilla Perez is “accused of approaching several people inside the park and punching a man for no apparent reason.”

Perez then pulled out a firearm and pointed it at five people, police said.

Parkgoers tackled Perez to the ground and separated him from his gun, as well as a knife he allegedly had in his possession, police said. A probable cause statement for Perez said a bystander held onto the weapons until police arrived.

Officers determined the weapon was a BB gun “that closely resembled an actual firearm.”

Perez is accused of five counts of aggravated assault, as well as lying to a police officer.

Crime

