SALT LAKE CITY — Students and neighbors at West High School are saying that violence at the school is common and are not surprised it escalated to a teen being shot Thursday afternoon.

Salt Lake City police confirm the shooting took place in a spot where students said a lot of kids like to hang out, do drugs, and get in trouble. West High School freshman Jackie told KSL TV she didn’t realize she witnessed the shooting and thought it was another typical day.

“As I was walking back, I heard this really loud popping sound, and at first, I thought it was some cars revving their engines because a lot of kids do burnouts. I just didn’t think much of it, and there was a bunch of kids running away, and I assumed it was a firework or something,” Jackie said.

After speaking to several other students, KSL TV learned the 15-year-old West High School Student was shot in the leg just after lunch. Police reported the boy was rushed to the hospital by a family member, where hospital staff contacted police.

KSL TV also discovered that one of the school’s two police resource officers had been patrolling that part of the parking lot just five minutes before and had left to go to another area. The whole thing made Jackie and others there nervous.

It’s really scary; I mean, luckily, it only sounded like it was a single gunshot, so I think they only shot the person once,” Jackie said.

Other students said that violence at the school isn’t uncommon and weapons being used is not unheard of.

“Two years ago, sophomore year, there was an incident where two kids got in a fight, and one had brass knuckles. During third period there’s a fight with a knife, and a girl got stabbed, so that’s one I missed, actually,” said Elliott Engberson, a senior at West High School.

Neighbors see it weekly.

“They’re constantly fighting, like every single Monday that I’m home there’s a fight something going on,” said Hannah Grassdulche, who lives next to West High School.

The Salt Lake Police Gang Unit spent the night looking into the shooting. Police said many of the teenagers involved appeared to know each other and are part of an ongoing conflict, but police are still looking for the teenagers connected to the shooting.

Dectivives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a police officer,