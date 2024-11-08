On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

Yellow Lake Fire 100% contained, Forest Service says

Nov 8, 2024, 4:30 PM

The Yellow Lake Fire grew to more than 31,000 acres on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (KSL TV)...

The Yellow Lake Fire grew to more than 31,000 acres on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

HANNA, Duchesne County — The Yellow Lake Fire has finally been 100% contained after firefighters have battled the blaze through the end of a long, dry fire season.

However, even after the fire has seen multiple snowfalls, fire crews are still hard at work to finish the job.

“This achievement is the result of persistent work by fire crews who, with the support of nature, have successfully contained the Yellow Lake fire within its perimeter,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a press release Friday. “However, despite reaching full containment, fire resources will remain vigilant, actively patrolling the area to identify and address remaining hot spots and hazard trees.”

Forest closures are still in effect in order to maintain public safety, the Forest Service said.

These closures are crucial due to the lingering dangers within the burn area. Fire-weakened trees are unstable and prone to falling, and hot ash pits scattered across the landscape continue to present hazards,” the Forest Service said. “Reopening the area will only occur once conditions allow.”

Officials said citizens can request a permit to access the closed areas for reasons like retrieving property or winterizing buildings by calling the Heber-Kamas Ranger District at 435-783-4338.

The containment of the Yellow Lake Fire, which burned over 33,000 acres in Duchesne and Wasatch Counties, comes after an unusually warm and dry October fueled the blaze for over a month.

The fire was ruled to be human-caused, and officials are still working to determine how exactly it started.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

The Yellow Lake Fire grew to more than 31,000 acres on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

Yellow Lake Fire 100% contained, Forest Service says

The Yellow Lake Fire has finally been 100% contained after firefighters have battled the blaze through the end of a long, dry fire season.

44 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Kyle Remund, KSL NewsRadio

Tooele brush fire put out by fire crews

A brush fire in Tooele County was quickly brought under control by fire crews Saturday afternoon, according to Jon Smith from the North Tooele Fire District. 

13 days ago

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uintah Mountains on Sept. 30, 2024....

Jacob Freeman

Yellow Lake Fire 45% contained with more snow coming

The Yellow Lake Fire has reached 45% containment, and the southern perimeter that once threatened the town of Hanna is now completely contained.

13 days ago

After 20 consecutive days working in the Yellow Lake Fire, the Weber Basin Job Corps in the Francis...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Utah heroes recognized for Yellow Lake Fire efforts

We are looking out for the good. Utah heroes are being recognized for their hard work in keeping one of this season's largest fires under control.

18 days ago

Yellow Lake Fire...

Alex Cabrero and Larry D. Curtis

Utah town Hanna praying for snow as Yellow Lake Fire looms

Utah needs some autumn precipitation, but people in the small town of Hanna sure are hoping for snow. They've been on constant alert to prepare to evacuate because of the Yellow Lake Fire burning nearby.

23 days ago

Officials overseeing the Yellow Lake Fire urged residents of a small town to be ready for a possibl...

Mark Jones, Alex Cabrero, Shelby Lofton

Yellow Lake Fire: Officials urging residents in Hanna to be ready to evacuate just in case

Officials overseeing the Yellow Lake Fire urged residents of a small town to be ready for a possible evacuation notice during a public meeting Sunday at Kamas Middle School.

26 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Yellow Lake Fire 100% contained, Forest Service says