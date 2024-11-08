Yellow Lake Fire 100% contained, Forest Service says

HANNA, Duchesne County — The Yellow Lake Fire has finally been 100% contained after firefighters have battled the blaze through the end of a long, dry fire season.

However, even after the fire has seen multiple snowfalls, fire crews are still hard at work to finish the job.

“This achievement is the result of persistent work by fire crews who, with the support of nature, have successfully contained the Yellow Lake fire within its perimeter,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a press release Friday. “However, despite reaching full containment, fire resources will remain vigilant, actively patrolling the area to identify and address remaining hot spots and hazard trees.”

Forest closures are still in effect in order to maintain public safety, the Forest Service said.

“These closures are crucial due to the lingering dangers within the burn area. Fire-weakened trees are unstable and prone to falling, and hot ash pits scattered across the landscape continue to present hazards,” the Forest Service said. “Reopening the area will only occur once conditions allow.”

Officials said citizens can request a permit to access the closed areas for reasons like retrieving property or winterizing buildings by calling the Heber-Kamas Ranger District at 435-783-4338.

The containment of the Yellow Lake Fire, which burned over 33,000 acres in Duchesne and Wasatch Counties, comes after an unusually warm and dry October fueled the blaze for over a month.

The fire was ruled to be human-caused, and officials are still working to determine how exactly it started.