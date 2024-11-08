Former Ute Brian Johnson Speaks On Utah/BYU Rivalry Ahead Of Game Day

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah quarterback and current Washington Commanders assistant head coach Brian Johnson is very familiar with the Utah/BYU Football rivalry.

He joined the KSL Sports Zone on Friday to give his thoughts on the upcoming game at Rice-Eccles.

🚨 𝐖𝐄𝐀𝐑 𝐑𝐄𝐃 🚨 🆚 BYU

🏟️ Rice-Eccles Stadium

⏰ SAT 11.09 | 8:15PM MT

📺 ESPN

📻 ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/K71FyMtAWD — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 4, 2024

Johnson has his fair share of experience with the rivalry. He led Utah’s offense in both the 2007 and 2008 matchups.

Utah lost the first game, 17-10, and then blew out the Cougars in his senior season. Johnson spoke to the magnitude of the upcoming rivalry game on a whole new stage.

“There is definitely a lot at stake,” Johnson said. “Both teams know and understand that. Everybody is desperately trying to win. It’s competition at the highest level. In terms of rivalry games, this one is special.”

When Johnson and the Utes defeated BYU in 2008, Utah Football cruised to an undefeated record and Sugar Bowl win.

In 2024, Utah is nowhere near that level of success. They sit at 4-4 with a 1-4 record in conference play. BYU is on the opposite end of the spectrum as they boast an 8-0 undefeated record.

With that said, Johnson explained that in games like these, all prior success goes out the window.

“When you get into games like this, you throw everything out,” Johnson said. “Everything is a singular opportunity to go out there and showcase what you can do on a snap-in and snap-out basis. Regardless of how the season has gone so far on either side, you have to be ready to go out there and put your best foot forward.”

About Brian Johnson

Before his coaching career, the Barrett Station, Texas native was a standout player for the Utes. Johnson played at Utah from 2004-08.

During his four seasons in Salt Lake City, the former quarterback threw for 7,853 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions with a 66.2 percent completion rate.

Johnson had a program-best 26-7 record as Utah’s starting quarterback. His career was highlighted by a special undefeated senior season capped with a Sugar Bowl victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After playing, Johnson returned to Utah in 2010 as the Utes’ quarterbacks coach. In 2012, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham promoted Johnson to offensive coordinator.

Jalen Hurts is the NFC Offensive Player of the Month, and @PSchrags says the @Eagles‘ QB Coach deserves a lot of credit 🦅 “Former @Utah_Football QB Brian Johnson is going to be an NFL head coach some day.” pic.twitter.com/KYfBaijALe — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 29, 2022

Two years later, Johnson was hired as Mississippi State’s quarterbacks coach. He was with the Bulldogs through the 2016 season. In 2017, the former Ute spent one season as Houston’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before taking another job. Former Mississippi State and Florida head coach Dan Mullen hired Johnson as his quarterbacks coach for the second time, this time with the Gators.

After two seasons, Mullen promoted Johnson to Florida’s offensive coordinator. Johnson held that position for one season. In 2021, the former Utah star jumped to the NFL. Then first-year Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hired Johnson as Philadelphia’s quarterbacks coach.

After getting promoted to the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2023, Johnson moved on to Washington to become the assistant head coach of the Commanders.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports