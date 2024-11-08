On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Ute Brian Johnson Speaks On Utah/BYU Rivalry Ahead Of Game Day

Nov 8, 2024, 3:58 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah quarterback and current Washington Commanders assistant head coach Brian Johnson is very familiar with the Utah/BYU Football rivalry.

He joined the KSL Sports Zone on Friday to give his thoughts on the upcoming game at Rice-Eccles.

Johnson has his fair share of experience with the rivalry. He led Utah’s offense in both the 2007 and 2008 matchups.

Utah lost the first game, 17-10, and then blew out the Cougars in his senior season. Johnson spoke to the magnitude of the upcoming rivalry game on a whole new stage.

“There is definitely a lot at stake,” Johnson said. “Both teams know and understand that. Everybody is desperately trying to win. It’s competition at the highest level. In terms of rivalry games, this one is special.”

When Johnson and the Utes defeated BYU in 2008, Utah Football cruised to an undefeated record and Sugar Bowl win.

In 2024, Utah is nowhere near that level of success. They sit at 4-4 with a 1-4 record in conference play. BYU is on the opposite end of the spectrum as they boast an 8-0 undefeated record.

With that said, Johnson explained that in games like these, all prior success goes out the window.

“When you get into games like this, you throw everything out,” Johnson said. “Everything is a singular opportunity to go out there and showcase what you can do on a snap-in and snap-out basis. Regardless of how the season has gone so far on either side, you have to be ready to go out there and put your best foot forward.”

About Brian Johnson

Before his coaching career, the Barrett Station, Texas native was a standout player for the Utes. Johnson played at Utah from 2004-08.

During his four seasons in Salt Lake City, the former quarterback threw for 7,853 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions with a 66.2 percent completion rate.

Johnson had a program-best 26-7 record as Utah’s starting quarterback. His career was highlighted by a special undefeated senior season capped with a Sugar Bowl victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After playing, Johnson returned to Utah in 2010 as the Utes’ quarterbacks coach. In 2012, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham promoted Johnson to offensive coordinator.

Two years later, Johnson was hired as Mississippi State’s quarterbacks coach. He was with the Bulldogs through the 2016 season. In 2017, the former Ute spent one season as Houston’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before taking another job. Former Mississippi State and Florida head coach Dan Mullen hired Johnson as his quarterbacks coach for the second time, this time with the Gators.

After two seasons, Mullen promoted Johnson to Florida’s offensive coordinator. Johnson held that position for one season. In 2021, the former Utah star jumped to the NFL. Then first-year Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hired Johnson as Philadelphia’s quarterbacks coach.

After getting promoted to the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2023, Johnson moved on to Washington to become the assistant head coach of the Commanders.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Ute Brian Johnson Speaks On Utah/BYU Rivalry Ahead Of Game Day

Former Utah QB Brian Johnson is very familiar with the Utah/BYU Football rivalry and he gave his thoughts on the upcoming matchup.

9 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Continues Homestand Against UC Riverside

Game number two for Kevin Young's BYU squad that is led by a pair of fabulous freshmen.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Bounce Blues After Lucky Late Goal From Dylan Guenther

With nearly twice the number of shots on net, Utah was rewarded with a lucky goal from Dylan Guenther late to avoid OT and secure the win.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Familiar Problems Plague Jazz In Loss To Bucks

Despite a strong first half, the Utah Jazz fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 123-100 to drop to 1-7 on the season.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Believes He Could Transition To NBA With Ease

Former BYU Cougar and Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua believes he could easily transition sports and become an NBA player.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Egor Demin Joins NBA All-Star To Make Big 12 History

Freshman guard Egor Demin had a record-setting debut with BYU.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Former Ute Brian Johnson Speaks On Utah/BYU Rivalry Ahead Of Game Day