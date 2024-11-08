Jazz Guard Keyonte George Questionable Against Spurs

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz may be without Keyonte George when they travel to face the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday,

The Jazz listed the sophomore guard as questionable with left foot soreness ahead of their matchup with the Spurs.

Jazz Hunting For Second Win In Spurs Rematch

The Jazz will match up with the Spurs for the second time over the first three weeks of the NBA season.

San Antonio beat the Jazz 106-88 on Halloween night in Salt Lake City fueled by an impressive performance from Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.

A WEMBY-LIKE STAT LINE 👽 25 PTS

9 REB

7 AST

5 BLK

5 STL

4 3PM@wemby is just the 3rd player to record multiple ‘5 x 5’ games in their career (since steals and blocks were recorded in 1973-74)! pic.twitter.com/5CUmrlnXfe — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2024

The young Spurs star posted the 23rd five-by-five in NBA history recording 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five blocks, and five steals in 34 minutes on the floor.

The Jazz were led by Collin Sexton who scored 16 points off the bench.

At 1-7, the Jazz own the worst record in the NBA. The team is 1-2 on its current four-game road trip with losses to the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks, and its lone win of the season coming against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

The Spurs sit at 4-5 on the season and are coming off a 118-105 road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Jazz Injuries

QUESTIONABLE – Keyonte George (foot soreness)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks – (fibula fracture)

Spurs Injuries

OUT – Tre Jones (ankle sprain)

OUT – Jeremy Sochan (thumb)

PROBABLE – Devin Vassell (foot)

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Spurs

The Jazz will face the Spurs at 3:00 p.m. MST on Saturday in San Antonio. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

