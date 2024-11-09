VERNAL — The Uintah School District released some very important information Friday: How many Uncrustables their students ate in October.

The NFL recently released their numbers on the subject. The Denver Broncos may not be leading the league in touchdowns, but they are leading the league in Uncrustables consumption, eating about 700 of the peanut butter jelly sandwiches each week, the Athletic reported.

Unfortunately, the Uintah School District hasn’t quite caught up to the staggering 13 sandwiches per player per week Denver Broncos. But their kids are putting up some impressive numbers nonetheless.

The school district said on Facebook that Discovery Elementary School leads the district in this statistic with 1,308 Uncrustables eaten in October of this year. The school has 655 students, which means they average about two Uncrustables per student per month.

The district as a whole totaled 7,424 sandwiches over the month, split between 6,120 students for an average of 1.2 per student per month, the district said. Clearly, the Discovery Foxes are punching above their weight.

Still, the Uintah School District kids have some work to do if they ever want to compete with the likes of the Denver Broncos. However, they do have an excuse: Schools in the district only offer the meal three times a week as a secondary option, the school district said.

The Uintah School District said people can see detailed information about their menus and nutritional information on schools.mealviewer.com, and find information on applications for reduced cost school meals on www.uintah.net.