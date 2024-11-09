Clothing drive being held for Utes football player killed in 2021

TAYLORSVILLE — You can always fill your belly at the Taylorsville Texas Roadhouse. But for the next week, you can also fill your soul.

“There is a great need and Texas Roadhouse has been amazing to let us do this here,” said Georgia Wilcox.

Wilcox is helping to organize a clothing drive where people can drop off items such as coats, gloves and blankets at the restaurant.

She is doing it because she is friends with Donna Lowe, the mother of Utah Utes football player Aaron Lowe, who was murdered three years ago.

“He cared and loved people and he always wanted to help those who were less fortunate,” Wilcox said.

There is a booth set up at the restaurant to honor Lowe, as well as his close friend Ty Jordan, both from Texas, who also died from a gunshot.

So, what better place to have a drop off box for people to donate and give whatever they can as part of the Aaron Lowe Foundation.

“The family does this to honor him. Donna is doing a coat drive in Texas,” Wilcox said. “They still grieve about it and this is their way to remember him through the Aaron Lowe Foundation is to serve the homeless.”

This weekend is also the big Utah-BYU football game, which is often an emotional game between the two fan bases.

Volunteers with the foundation feel this clothing drive is a way for both sides to come together and do good.

“It is just all a melting pot. We just want to reach out and help as many people as we can with this foundation,” said Erin Wilcox, who is also a friend of the family. “We are happy we can do this to help those who need it.”

Many people have already donated.

Lowe’s mother told Georgia Wilcox she cannot believe, three years later, there are still people in Utah who remember her son and care about him.

“Utah cares so much,” Georgia Wilcox said. “I am so grateful to be here and to be a part of this.”

There are two other businesses along the Wasatch Front who are part of this clothing drive: Fathom Reality in Cottonwood Heights and Daynes Eye and Lasik in Bountiful both have donation boxes for clothes.

For those who might not be able to visit those locations and still want to donate money, you can reach Donna Lowe at:

Venmo: @dlowe1967

Cashapp: $alowefoundation

PayPal: dlowe1978@yahoo.com

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.