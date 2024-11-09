On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Truck dumps garbage in church parking lot on election night

Nov 8, 2024, 6:19 PM | Updated: 7:18 pm

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

WEST JORDAN — A person in a white truck with a trailer left a pile of trash in a church parking lot before driving away on the night of the U.S. elections.

“The person dumped all the trash and drove away,” Sgt. Andrew Hercules with the West Jordan Police Department said. “If anybody has any information on what happened, we’d love to hear what happened.”

Tuesday churchgoers at the Saint George Russian Orthodox Church in West Jordan showed up for a 6:30 p.m. mass and encountered the mess Archpriest Michael van Opstall told KSL TV. He said services went on as scheduled while a few members filed a police report and started reviewing security footage.

A security camera showed the dump happened only a short time before people started gathering for mass, according to Opstall, who said it happened from 5:25 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. on the same night as elections.

“The most reasonable assumption seems that someone was just trying to cheap out on disposal charges from a demolition job,” Opstall said.

“After reviewing video, we can tell that the vehicle is a while pick-up truck with a dump trailer,” Hercules said. Police are still investigating but would love anyone with further information to call police at 801.840.4000.

A truck dumped a load of garbage at the Saint George Russian Orthodox Church in West Jordan, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photos courtesy Archpriest Michael van Opstall) A truck dumped a load of garbage at the Saint George Russian Orthodox Church in West Jordan, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photos courtesy Archpriest Michael van Opstall) A truck dumped a load of garbage at the Saint George Russian Orthodox Church in West Jordan, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photos courtesy Archpriest Michael van Opstall) A truck dumped a load of garbage at the Saint George Russian Orthodox Church in West Jordan, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photos courtesy Archpriest Michael van Opstall)

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

garbage in a church lot...

Larry D. Curtis

Truck dumps garbage in church parking lot on election night

A person in a white truck with a trailer left a pile of trash in a church parking lot before driving away on the night of the U.S. elections.

59 minutes ago

Elder Tinotenda Watson Maumbe was serving as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ ...

Carlysle Price

Missionary dies after sudden medical episode

A full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Wednseday, after having a sudden medical episode.

1 day ago

FILE — President Joe Biden speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, ...

KSL TV

Church leaders congratulate Trump, thank Harris and Biden

The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement after the United States presidential election.

2 days ago

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the locations of temples in Colora...

Mark Jones

Church announces location sites for Colorado, Montana temples

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the sites for future temples in Colorado and Montana.

3 days ago

The Tallahassee Florida Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Worthy members o...

Mark Jones

Public open house for Tallahassee Florida Temple begins Monday

A public open house for the Tallahassee Florida Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin Monday.

5 days ago

A major history project for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now complete. (KSL T...

Daniel Woodruff

Church releases final volume of ‘Saints’ history

The church has released the fourth and final volume of “Saints,” which aims to bring the faith's past to life.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Truck dumps garbage in church parking lot on election night