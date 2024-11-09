Truck dumps garbage in church parking lot on election night

WEST JORDAN — A person in a white truck with a trailer left a pile of trash in a church parking lot before driving away on the night of the U.S. elections.

“The person dumped all the trash and drove away,” Sgt. Andrew Hercules with the West Jordan Police Department said. “If anybody has any information on what happened, we’d love to hear what happened.”

Tuesday churchgoers at the Saint George Russian Orthodox Church in West Jordan showed up for a 6:30 p.m. mass and encountered the mess Archpriest Michael van Opstall told KSL TV. He said services went on as scheduled while a few members filed a police report and started reviewing security footage.

A security camera showed the dump happened only a short time before people started gathering for mass, according to Opstall, who said it happened from 5:25 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. on the same night as elections.

“The most reasonable assumption seems that someone was just trying to cheap out on disposal charges from a demolition job,” Opstall said.

“After reviewing video, we can tell that the vehicle is a while pick-up truck with a dump trailer,” Hercules said. Police are still investigating but would love anyone with further information to call police at 801.840.4000.