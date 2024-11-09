On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Kaysville city leaders speak out against using emissions building for warming center

Nov 8, 2024, 6:48 PM | Updated: 7:02 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

KAYSVILLE — Davis County is trying to find a new home for its code blue shelter after one in Fruit Heights caused unrest.

According to state law, counties must provide 16 overflow beds on “code blue” nights — or when temperatures drop to 18 degrees. Last night at a city council meeting in Fruit Heights, Mountain Road Church announced it will no longer be a warming center for those experiencing homelessness due to the conflict it’s created in the community.

“We wish that all of these folks had a place to stay every night, and that we weren’t just talking about warming shelters,” said John Adams with the Kaysville City Council.

The next option for the shelter would be an old emissions building located at 20 North 600 West in Kaysville, but Adams said the problem is that there is no transportation or health services near that area.

“We care about them, we’re trying to help with the solution; in fact, we’re doing more than just hiding in the shadows. We’re coming out, we’re saying, ‘Here’s a solution that would work.’ It just doesn’t work at the emissions center,” he said.

Adams said they had proposed a “warming bus” be purchased instead of using a building, but the state says that’s unlikely to happen due to lack of funding.

The other choice for the shelter could be the Clearfield Senior Center, which Adams said would be a more viable option since it’s right next to the Davis County Health Department.

Adams said the Utah State Homeless Services Board is set to meet next week, and hopefully, the decision will be made then.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - Skiers and riders wait at a bus stop before heading to the slopes. (KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

UTA to expand ski service up Little Cottonwood Canyon this season

As ski resorts begin to open across the state, the Utah Transit Authority will resume its regular ski service later this month and will add something slightly new.

2 minutes ago

A city council meeting in Kaysville on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 met to talk about a new warming center....

Emma Benson

Kaysville city leaders speak out against using emissions building for warming center

Davis County is trying to find a new home for its code blue shelter after one in Fruit Heights caused unrest.

20 minutes ago

Andee Otuafi's dishwasher, pictured on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, hadn't been working, and the manufac...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps Eagle Mountain woman when her dishwasher became a repair nightmare

Andee Otuafi is hand washing a lot more dishes than she thought she would after buying a new GE dishwasher. She says just two months after she purchased the appliance, it stopped working.

39 minutes ago

garbage in a church lot...

Larry D. Curtis

Truck dumps garbage in church parking lot on election night

A person in a white truck with a trailer left a pile of trash in a church parking lot before driving away on the night of the U.S. elections.

49 minutes ago

A booth was set up at Texas Roadhouse in Taylorsville on Firday, Nov. 8, 2024 to honor both Aaron L...

Alex Cabrero

Clothing drive being held for Utes football player killed in 2021

You can always fill your belly at the Taylorsville Texas Roadhouse. But for the next week, you can also fill your soul.

1 hour ago

A student working in one of the labs of The College of Mines and Earth Sciences at the University o...

Lindsay Aerts

‘It’s a game changer,’ says beneficiary of money Amendment B will bring

It's all but certain Utah voters will pass Amendment B, and some of the beneficiaries are calling it a game changer for education.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Kaysville city leaders speak out against using emissions building for warming center