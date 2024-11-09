On the Site:
Spanish Fork Advances After Comeback Win Over Park City

Nov 8, 2024, 8:33 PM

SPANISH FORK, Utah – The Spanish Fork Dons completed a thrilling comeback to beat the Park City Miners 30-24 in the UHSAA quarterfinals. Spanish Fork will face the Ridgeline Riverhawks in the 4A semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, November 14.

Spanish Fork hosted the Park City Miners in the Game Night Live Game of the Week on Friday, November 8.

RELATED: American Fork Outlasts Farmington In Defensive Battle

First Quarter

Park City won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, giving the Dons possession first. Spanish Fork drove deep into the red zone before ending the drive with a field goal to grab a 3-0 lead.

The Miners were driving after crossing midfield to end the opening period.

Second Quarter

Spanish Fork forced and recovered a fumble on the quarter’s first play, but the play was overturned when the officials ruled that forward progress had been stopped before the turnover. The possession ended with a Miner punt.

The first turnover of the night came when Spanish Fork threw into triple coverage for an INT. The Miners took momentum, and Ethan Cunningham broke through the line for a long gain.

The Miners finished the drive with an Eli Warner touchdown to take a 7-3 lead.

A long pass play moved Spanish Fork into Miner territory early in the next drive. Following a pair of 15-yard Park City penalties, the Dons had 1st-and-Goal. Kaden Vest took the handoff and scored his 26th TD of the year to take a 10-7 lead with 7:20 left in the half.

The lead didn’t last as Warner returned the kickoff 89 yards for a TD. Park City led 14-10 after the extra point.

Spanish Fork drove into the red zone before going for it on fourth down. A pass completion inside the five-yard line was wiped away thanks to a holding penalty against the Dons. On 4th-and-14, Park City’s defense broke through the line for a sack to end the drive.

Third Quarter

Park City opened the second half with a long drive, ending with a field goal to take a 17-10 lead.

The seven-point deficit didn’t phase the Dons. After moving the ball past midfield, Spanish Fork’s Brock Jacobson caught a screen pass, got a block, and sprinted 44 yards to tie the game at 17 with 5:02 left in the period.

Both teams traded punts, giving the football back to the Miners late in the third. On 2nd-and-19, Bash Bodily lofted a deep pass down the sideline that landed right in Reese Smith’s hands for an 89-yard TD to take a 24-17 lead.

Fourth Quarter

After trading punts again, Spanish Fork went on offense, trailing by seven. Jacobson broke another long run with the season on the line, sprinting 61 yards to even matters at 24.

Park City took the ball and moved into scoring territory on a 31-yard pitch and catch. On fourth down, Bodily looked to the end zone, but the pass fell incomplete, returning the ball to Spanish Fork.

On first down, Kaden Vest exploded for a 73-yard touchdown. The Dons led 30-24 after missing the extra point.

With the season in the balance, Bodily threw an ill-advised deep ball down the sideline that the Dons intercepted.

Spanish Fork ran out the clock to secure a spot in the 4A semifinals next Thursday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

RELATED STORIES

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.

