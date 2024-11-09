Utah missionary surprises family at airport with an unexpected family member

SALT LAKE CITY — A family gathered at Salt Lake City International Airport Friday to welcome home a missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints received a stunning surprise of the missionary’s twin brother also returned home at the same time.

Jason Kendrick said his son Noah Kendrick was expected back from his mission to New York City, but twin Nick Kendrick was expected to continue serving in his mission in Detroit until later in the month.

“My entire family—especially my wife—is expecting Noah,” Jason Kendrick told KSL TV ahead of the arrival. “No one knows the secret of the twin brother coming home at the same time.”

Jason Kendrick said he quietly orchestrated the surprise double welcome home with mission leaders and Church travel officials and kept it a secret from the rest of his family for weeks.

“We were able to work through that—they’re great to work with—and got them lined up for the same flight today to meet together,” he said.

Jason Kendrick said Noah flew early Friday morning to Detroit to meet up with Nick, and then the two flew home to Salt Lake City on the same flight.

Noah, the expected son, emerged first as his mother, Carrie, screamed and jumped on him as she embraced him.

“Noah!” Carrie Kendrick said. “Oh my Gosh!”

As family members moved over to the side to take pictures, the mother got another surprise as Nick showed up out of nowhere, asking if he could get a ride from the airport. The exchange resulted in more screams and long hugs.

“I felt like I was pulling off the biggest surprise my family has ever had, and I think I pulled it off,” Jason Kendrick said.

His sons also enjoyed the moment. They said their return dates were about a month off, and they wanted to come home together.

“Our mission presidents got in contact with each other, and they decided to meet in the middle of those two dates,” Nick Kendrick said. “Well, here we are.”

Noah Kendrick said it was “pretty crazy.” His mom agreed.

“What a great gift!” she said. “It really was, to have them both together.”