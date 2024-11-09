Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Win Against UC Riverside

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball defeated UC Riverside 86-80 on Friday to improve to 2-0.

Here are some instant takeaways from the victory.

Good, Better, Best

BYU seems to be looking for the best shot options rather than settling for the good option. Egor Demin dished out seven of BYU’s 15 assists against UC Riverside.

Despite UC Riverside defending the 3-point shots, BYU was able to look for and put up those “better” shots in the paint.

The chemistry between these players on the court is visible as they share the ball and create scoring options for each other.

This BYU team is putting on a show

This may be one of the most entertaining BYU teams in a while. The Marriott Center was excited with each play.

Demin made the crowd go wild after throwing down a dunk to end the first half and another in the second. Kanon Catchings and Keba Keita did the same, each with a dunk in the second half. Fousseyni Traore also added to the excitement with two blocks.

Egor Demin’s slam dunk to close out the first half. 😮 #BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/BZ0g30qmPI — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 9, 2024

BYU is lucky to have Richie Saunders back

At the end of last season, Mark Pope’s announcement of leaving BYU caused Richie Saunders to enter the transfer portal, leaving BYU fans to wonder if he would be gone for good.

In just two games this season, Saunders has shown BYU fans why they are lucky to have him around. He is a hustler. Trevin Knell described Saunders as having two speeds. “Fast and super fast.”

Saunders had 12 points against UC Riverside and a momentum-changing block in the second half. Just when it looked like UC Riverside had a wide-open, breakaway bucket, Saunders sprinted down the court to block the ball.

“I wasn’t surprised,” head coach Kevin Young said on Saunders’ block. “That’s just who he is.”

