Playoff Quarterfinals: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The quarterfinals for 4A Utah High School Football is officially wrapped up and we’re left with four schools moving on to the semi-finals at Rice-Eccles.

From close games to upsets and blowouts, the four games in the 4A quarterfinals had it all.

Game Night Live traveled to Spanish Fork this week as the Cavemen overcame a deficit to defeat the Park City Miners. You can catch every other game recap from 4A here.

Quarterfinals Recap For 4A Utah High School Football Playoffs

No. 8 Stansbury Stallions 20 @ No. 1 Ridgeline Riverhawks 38

The Ridgeline Riverhawks continued their season-long dominance against the Stansbury Stallions in the quarterfinals as they cruised to an 18-point victory. The Hawks jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and tacked on 17 more in the second to lead 31-7 at the half. JT White ran in a hat trick of rushing touchdowns and in the second quarter, Graham Livingston returned an interception 61 yards to the house.

GAME TWELVE

NOVEMBER 8 | 6 PM

HOME VS STANSBURY#Thrillville🦅 pic.twitter.com/gfwNbusBgI — Ridgeline Football (@RidgelineFB) November 8, 2024

Ridgeline will advance to the 4A semifinals to face No. 4 Spanish Fork at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, November 14 at 6:00 PM.

No. 7 Sky View Bobcats 26 @ No. 2 Provo Bulldogs 20

The Sky View Bobcats advanced past the Provo Bulldogs in the quarterfinals in what most would consider an upset, especially considering the game was played in Provo. Bulldogs RB Oliver MacKay had two touchdowns. Three different players found the end zone for Sky View, two through the air and one on the ground. The difference ended up being special teams as the Bobcats drilled two field goals in the second quarter.

Sky View will advance to the 4A semifinals to face No. 3 Crimson Cliffs at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday, November 15 at 6:00 PM.

No. 6 Green Canyon Wolves 25 @ No. 3 Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 28

Most of the action in this game came in the final quarter. However, the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs were able to come out on top from the 14 points they scored through the first three quarters. The Green Canyon Wolves outscored the home team 22-14 in the fourth. Crimson Cliffs RB McCord Christiansen ran in two touchdowns.

Crimson Cliffs will advance to the 4A semifinals to face No. 7 Sky View at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday, November 15 at 6:00 PM.

