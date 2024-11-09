On the Site:
Playoff Quarterfinals: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

Nov 8, 2024, 10:02 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The quarterfinals for 5A Utah High School Football is officially wrapped up and we’re left with four schools moving on to the semi-finals at Rice-Eccles.

The 5A quarterfinals saw blowouts, close games, and shootouts. Find all four game recaps below.

Quarterfinals Recap For 5A Utah High School Football Playoffs

No. 8 Viewmont Vikings 29 @ No. 1 Roy Royals 43

The tone was set early in this one as the Roy Royals jumped out to a 21-7 lead over the Viewmont Vikings in the first quarter. Speaking of setting the tone, Roy QB Dru Gardner unloaded a deep ball to Zay Morris for a 53-yard TD for the first score of the game. Gardner would finish with three passing touchdowns, each to a different receiver. Robert Young and Logan Cella also scored six for the Royals on the ground.

Roy will advance to the 5A semifinals to face No. 4 Timpview at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday, November 15 at 11:00 AM.

No. 5 Orem Tigers 8 @ No. 4 Timpview Thunderbirds 42

The biggest blowout of the quarterfinals came in the game between the Timpview Thunderbirds and the Orem Tigers. Orem’s sole score came in the first quarter on an 80-yard run. The rest of the game was all Timpview. Thunderbirds QB Carson Rasmussen threw for two touchdowns and added a third with his legs. RB Soakai Aston added two rushing scores to contribute to the big win.

Timpview will advance to the 5A semifinals to face No. 1 Roy at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday, November 15 at 11:00 AM.

No. 7 Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 35 @ No. 2 Bountiful Redhawks 42

The Bountiful Redhawks squeaked out a one-possession win over the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles. The game was decided in the final minutes as two rushing touchdowns from Siaki Fekitoa tied the game and then gave Bountiful a late lead. Redhawks QB Emerson Geilman threw four passing TDs. Three of which went to Fekitoa who finished with five total TDs against Maple Mountain.

Bountiful will advance to the 5A semifinals to face No. 3 Brighton at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday, November 15 at 2:30 PM.

No. 6 Olympus Titans 14 @ No. 3 Brighton Bengals 17

The first three quarters were dominated by the Olympus Titans. However, it isn’t about how you start, it’s about how you finish. The Brighton Bengals proved that on Friday. Trailing 14-0 going into the fourth, two rushing touchdowns and a last-second field goal propelled the Bengals to a narrow three-point victory. Beau La Fleur and Mason Haertel scored the two fourth-quarter TDs for Brighton.

Brighton will advance to the 5A semifinals to face No. 2 Bountiful at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday, November 15 at 2:30 PM.

