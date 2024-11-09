On the Site:
Playoff Quarterfinals: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

Nov 8, 2024, 10:03 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The quarterfinals for 6A Utah High School Football is officially wrapped up and we’re left with four schools moving on to the semi-finals at Rice-Eccles.

The 6A quarterfinals saw nothing but blowouts with the favored team coming away with the win. Check out all four game recaps below.

Quarterfinals Recap For 6A Utah High School Football Playoffs

No. 9 Weber Warriors 34 @ No. 1 Corner Canyon Chargers 59

When playing a team like the Corner Canyon Chargers, you have to score early and often. The Weber Warriors scored often, but an early 14-0 deficit proved to be too much to come back from. Five of the Chargers’ eight scores came on the ground. Weston Briggs and Zion Finau each ran in two. Corner Canyon QB Bronson Evans threw three TDs, two of which went to stud receiver Kai Meza.

Corner Canyon will advance to the 6A semifinals to face No. 4 Lehi at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, November 14 at 11:00 AM.

No. 12 American Fork Cavemen 7 @ No. 4 Lehi Pioneers 28

After the first quarter ended in a 0-0 tie, it was unclear which direction this game was headed. Then, the Lehi Pioneers turned it up in the second quarter with 14 unanswered points. American Fork scored its only points in the third quarter but it was too little, too late. Lehi RB Devaughn Eka had two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air.

Lehi will advance to the 6A semifinals to face No. 1 Corner Canyon at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, November 14 at 11:00 AM.

No. 7 Davis Darts 32 @ No. 2 Skyridge Falcons 49

The Davis Darts jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and looked primed for an upset against the Skyridge Falcons on the road. Skyridge matched them with 14 in the second but Davis still led 24-14 at the break. However, the Falcons went into overdrive and outscored the Darts 35-8 after halftime. Skyridge RB Zaeden Selu ran in an absurd four rushing TDs against Davis. All four were hard-nosed runs up against the goal line.

Skyridge will advance to the 6A semifinals to face No. 3 Lone Peak at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, November 14 at 2:30 PM.

No. 6 Fremont Silverwolves 36 @ No. 3 Lone Peak Knights 56

Just like in the Davis/Skyridge game, the Fremont Silverwolves made it interesting early before the Lone Peak Knights eventually took off. The first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie. Lone Peak scored 20 points in the second quarter to take a commanding lead and the rest was history.

Lone Peak will advance to the 6A semifinals to face No. 2 Skyridge at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, November 14 at 2:30 PM.

