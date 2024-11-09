‘He’s a hero’ family of South Jordan teen killed in explosion speaks at vigil

SOUTH JORDAN — The family of a 15-year-old boy is sharing about their heartbreak after he died in a natural gas explosion in his home this week. The family of Logan Hansen spoke at a vigil Friday night, where hundreds gathered to honor him.

Friends and classmates wearing Logan’s favorite color, blue, gathered in front of Bingham High School, some holding posters expressing how much they miss their friend.

Students and other families who arrived lit candles and stood in silence. Near a clearing in the middle of everyone was Logan Hansen’s family.

“I am very honored that you guys all came out here tonight to help me with my son,” Logan’s father said, getting choked up as he looked at the crowd of hundreds around him. “He was a great, great boy. I love him very much.”

Logan died Wednesday in the family’s home when the South Jordan Fire Department said a natural gas leak caused an explosion and fire. Investigators are still determining where the leak stemmed from.

His two younger sisters each spoke, their voices shaking as they talked about their big brother.

“He was the best brother ever,” one sister said, pausing as she began to cry. “He was so funny. He would make these very stupid jokes.”

The two girls talked about how Logan was known for his jokes, making people laugh when they were sad.

“He would always just send me random videos, and it was so funny, but they were so stupid, and they never made any sense,” said his other sister, laughing at the memory while also in tears. “And I’m really going to miss those.”

Logan’s older brother spoke about how he loved having Logan as his little brother and that Logan was always one to stay calm and mellow.

“He was such a great uncle to my two little kids,” he said

He told a story of how Logan once found his two-year old nephew sleeping in a corner, and Logan couldn’t handle seeing the toddler sleeping that way so he picked up his sleeping nephew and held him.

“I know he’s with me,” he said. “He’s not physically here anymore, but he’s with me. He’s with my family.”

Logan’s mother thanked everyone for the support, saying she appreciates everything people have done for them, even those who don’t know their family.

“I’m going to miss him so much,” Logan’s dad said.

Logan’s brother said he didn’t know what he would do if his whole family had been in that house during the explosion.

“I don’t know why it had to be him,” he expressed. “But he really is a hero, and I love him forever.”