BYU Football Drops Hype Video For Utah Game Narrated By Max Hall

Nov 8, 2024, 10:56 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football dropped a hype video in preparation for Saturday’s rival game against Utah.

For the return of a heated in-state rivalry matchup, you have to bring the heat in a hype video.

BYU did that by having former QB Max Hall narrate the video in preparation for the first meeting with Utah as Big 12 Conference foes.

After BYU’s overtime victory against Utah in 2009, Hall said a quote that will forever live in rivalry lore.

“I don’t like Utah. In fact, I hate them. I have everything about them. I hate their program. I hate their fans. I hate everything. So it feels good to send those guys home,” Hall said in 2009.

BYU football hype video for Utah game

The winningest quarterback in BYU football history referred to those remarks in the opening of the hype video.

“You’ve heard my feelings. Well, I have a few more,” Hall said in the video.

He continued, “For a while, we went our separate ways, to different conferences, to different paths. That time apart only made the fire burn brighter, made the hunger grow stronger, adding new chapters to our stories, and now here we are—reunited in the same conference, right where we belong.

“A rivalry separated by 50 miles but active in the lives of everyone in between. This game, we’re here to show everyone watching what BYU football is all about, passed down from generation to generation.

“We’re here to grind out every yard, to fight for every down, counting down the days. And now we’re here. We bring the fight!”

If you weren’t hyped for this game, that video probably got the blood flowing.

No. 9 BYU at Utah

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – BYU broadcast)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.











