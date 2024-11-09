On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

International Hockey Makes Thrilling Return to Utah With USA, Canada

Nov 9, 2024, 12:45 AM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

usa canada hockey

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah- International hockey took the stage at the Maverik Center as the Women’s National Teams for the United States and Canada faced off in the second of five games in the 2024-2025 edition of the Canada/USA Rivalry Series. Game two of this year’s rivalry series will not be the first time that these two teams have faced off on this ice. During the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, USA and Canada clashed in the Women’s Gold Medal Game, where Canada came out on top by a score of 3-2.

Game one took place at the Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California on November 6. The United States set the tone for the series with a dominant 7-2 win and looked to continue their momentum at the Maverik Center. Team USA looks to avenge their series loss in 2023-24 after Canada rattled off four wins in a row to erase a three-game deficit to take home the trophy.

Canada opened the scoring quickly when Laura Stacey received a pass and put a backhanded shot on goal.

A few minutes later, USA went on their first powerplay of the night after a checking penalty, but Canada were able to kill it. The middle of the first period moved slowly as both teams settled into the game, but just before the clock ran out on the first period, Grace Zumwinkle tied it up for USA with a redirect in front of the net.

The second period was all Canada, as they took control of the game with two more goals. The first came less than a minute into the period.

USA was on the power play from a penalty that carried over from the first period, but on their push, they gave up the puck to Canada on a breakaway, resulting in their second goal.

Canada’s second goal came after a penalty-ridden 15 minutes for both teams. With 52 seconds remaining, the United States lost possession on their own end and Laura Stacey put in her second of the night, skating across the face of goal before sending it past the diving Nicole Hensley.

The hole only got deeper for Team USA as Joy Dunne committed an interference penalty, giving Emma Maltais a chance to put a power-play goal in the back of the net.

Now with only eight minutes remaining, Canada was defending a 4-1 lead, and Team USA would put themselves in the penalty box for seven more minutes down the stretch with an interference penalty and a minute major boarding penalty.

However, even with the odds stacked against a comeback, the United States scored three times in the last six minutes to send the game to overtime.

Both teams traded chances in the five-minute overtime period, but it would ultimately pass without a game-winning goal, sending this thriller to a penalty shootout.

In the five-round shootout, Canada would score twice and the United States would fail to put one in the back of the net. The game-winning shot came on a beautiful move from Chloe Primerano.

While the result was not what the Team USA fans wanted to see, they certainly got their money’s worth with some late-game heroics. And with so many young hockey players in attendance, many of them girls, the coaches and players saw the game as an opportunity to grow the sport and inspire the younger generation, particularly here in Utah.

“I really hope that players see that Hilary Knight trains here in the summer,” USA Head Coach John Wroblewski said about hockey in Utah, “A lot of our girls, a lot of our younger players, they come from not your traditional hockey hotbeds of Minnesota or Boston. I’m excited for when we start to see more and more players popping up from what you wouldn’t call the hockey hotbeds.”

With talented players throughout the hockey world for young athletes to look up to, along with the growth locally with the announcement of the Utah Hockey Club introducing youth hockey initiatives, the game has a lot of room to grow.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 9 BYU Game Day Preview, Score Prediction Against Utah

Breaking down the BYU side of the rivalry matchup against the Utes.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

International Hockey Makes Thrilling Return to Utah With USA, Canada

International hockey took the stage at the Maverik Center as the Women's National Teams for the United States and Canada faced off in the second of five games in the 2024-2025 edition of the Canada/USA Rivalry Series.

3 hours ago

Several members of the South Jordan community gathered outside of Bingham High School to remember 1...

Lauren Steinbrecher

‘He’s a hero’ family of South Jordan teen killed in explosion speaks at vigil

The family of a 15-year-old boy is sharing about their heartbreak after he died in a natural gas explosion in his home on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Drops Hype Video For Utah Game Narrated By Max Hall

BYU great Max Hall was part of the Cougars hype video for Saturday's rivalry game.

4 hours ago

Carrie Kendrick being surprised by her son, Nick Kendrick, appearance at the Salt Lake City Interna...

Andrew Adams

Utah missionary surprises family at airport with an unexpected family member

A family at Salt Lake City International Airport Friday received a stunning surprise when the missionary’s twin brother returned home at the same time.

5 hours ago

Asylum seekers arrive at the Roosevelt Hotel on Friday, May 19, 2023, in New York....

Cedar Attansio, Associated Press

Judge says New York can’t use ‘antiquated, unconstitutional’ law to block migrant buses from Texas

A judge has ruled that New York City can’t use a two-century-old “anti-pauper” law to block the state of Texas from offering migrants free bus rides to the city.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

International Hockey Makes Thrilling Return to Utah With USA, Canada