Most Utah ski resorts set to open in under one month

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah ski resorts are already open, and the rest shouldn’t be far behind.

Brian Head Ski Resort and Solitude Ski Resort both spun up their lifts for the first time on Friday. Brian Head is celebrating its second earliest opening in its 60-year history.

Ski Utah released the opening dates for the rest of Utah’s world-renowned ski resorts. Here’s what you can expect:

Alta Nov. 22

Beaver TBA

Brighton Nov. 14

Cherry Peak TBA

Deer Valley Dec. 7

Eagle Point Dec. 20

Nordic Valley Dec. 7

Park City Nov. 22

Powder Mountain Dec. 6

Snowbasin Nov. 29

Snowbird Nov. 28

Sundance Dec. 4

Woodward TBA