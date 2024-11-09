Two dogs rescued from Trolley Square area house fire

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were displaced and two dogs were rescued from a morning house fire just south of Trolley Square on Saturday.

Salt Lake City Fire Department Division Chief Bob Silverthorne said fire crews responded to a house fire in the area of 650 East 600 South at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters entered the burning house and found two dogs inside — both were in good condition, Silverthorne said.

Two people were displaced as a result of the fire, and one was treated for mild smoke inhalation.

Silverthorne said at approximately 8:30 a.m. the fire was almost out. Roads were closed as a result of the fire, but no major delays are expected.

Investigators were on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.