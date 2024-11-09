PROVO — Elizabeth Barrett said her daughter’s life was a “beautiful tragedy,” saying even when she was dealing with her own darkness, she made others feel loved.

“I know it sounds bad, but I feel comfort in knowing that she was too afraid to take her own life,” she said.

Barrett explained she is not allowed to offer a hug to Heavenly Faith Garfield, her daughter’s friend who pleaded guilty to shooting her daughter as part of a suicide pact, because she was in custody. But the mom expressed a desire to hug her after turning around and offering the woman forgiveness.

“I’m extremely saddened by your choices, and the consequences you were facing for them, but I am very glad that you changed your mind, and that you stayed on this earth,” she told Garfield.

Barrett said April 30 seemed like any other day; she had seen both her daughter and Garfield the day before, and had received a text from her daughter that morning, but then that evening two officers showed up to tell her that her daughter was gone.

“I’m glad Faith is still here to be with her family … but I find sadness knowing I don’t get that. My baby is gone,” she said.

Garfield, 22, of Saratoga Springs, was sentenced on Wednesday to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for manslaughter, a second-degree felony, after pleading guilty in September to shooting and killing her friend, Brooklyn Michelle Barrett, 21. They had both written suicide notes, but after following her friend’s request to shoot her, Garfield stopped before killing herself.

As a video made for Brooklyn Barrett’s funeral was played at the sentencing, Garfield and multiple others in the courtroom used tissues to wipe away tears.

Fourth District Judge Derek Pullan said the circumstances in this case warrant mercy, but the mercy was factored in during a plea deal that reduced Garfield’s charge from murder, a first-degree felony — which he said her actions warranted — to manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

“Having witnessed the death of Brooklyn by violence, Faith, gratefully, lacked the will to inflict that same violence upon herself. But, by taking the gun out of Brooklyn’s hand, and placing it in her own, Faith deprived Brooklyn of the ability to change her mind, to step back from the brink and to choose to stay. Aiding another to commit suicide is a grave offense,” he said.

Pullan said a prison sentence would repay some of the debt Garfield incurred by her actions and is just.

“This case is monumentally sad, and I acknowledge the families of both Brooklyn and Faith that were here today. There are no winners; everyone will leave the courtroom today heartbroken,” he said.

He told Garfield that she was a witness to extraordinary acts of forgiveness, noting comments from Brooklyn Barrett’s mom.

“Faith, you do not deserve the forgiveness that has been offered to you, but if you deserved it, it wouldn’t be grace,” Pullan said.

Garfield’s attorney, Ryan Taylor, and her family asked for the judge to order her to participate in a trauma treatment program for women rather than go to prison. He said allowing treatment could stop “the tragedy of this case.”

Her sister, Angel Garfield, said Faith Garfield is gentle, loves animals and lifts people up around her, saying she is not dangerous.

“I acknowledge that her actions have brought us pain and even death … however, today this court has an opportunity to save a life that intended itself to be lost,” Angel Garfield said.

Faith Garfield said she absolutely hates what happened and would do anything to change what she did.

“I told her I would take care of her, but then I did just the opposite, and I miss her dearly every single day,” she said.

She apologized to Brooklyn Barrett’s family for taking away their confidant and cheerleader.

“I did everything that she wanted, but not what she needed. I’ll have to bear that guilt with me for the rest of my life,” Faith Garfield said.

Deputy Utah County attorney Lauren Hunt, and an attorney representing the victim’s family asked for a prison sentence.

Hunt said Faith Garfield shows remorse, has been honest and has completed jail programs, but she said prison would be a more stable and predictable environment that would ensure she is safe while she receives treatment. She said the woman believed she was helping her friend out and they would find peace together but her actions were “thoroughly misguided.”

“The decision to take Brooklyn’s life does not have to define her, and I hope that it won’t, but I do believe prison plays a critical role in her feeling full remorse,” she said.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

SafeUT : Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

SafeUT Frontline : First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app .

SafeUTNG : Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app .

Utah Warm Line : For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources