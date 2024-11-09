Racist graffiti appears in bathroom, on car at Skyline High

MILLCREEK — The Granite School District is investigating after racist graffiti was found at Skyline High School.

A statement from the Skyline administration that was sent to parents and students said somebody wrote a racial slur in a bathroom at the school on Wednesday. Then later that day, the same slur was written on a car outside.

“Unfortunately we have seen an increase in hateful and harmful behaviors recently,” the statement said.

Andrea Stringham, a spokesperson for Granite School District, said the district is aware of the issue and is investigating.

“If you hear or see any racial, homophobic, or other hateful activity, notify an administrator via the Safe UT app or in person immediately,” the Skyline administration said. “Any student who participates, which includes being present when these activities occur, are subject to school, district, and/or criminal consequences.”