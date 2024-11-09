Nick Saban Impressed With BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Entering Utah Game

SALT LAKE CITY – The legendary Nick Saban is a fan of BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff.

During Saturday’s ESPN College Gameday, the show featured a preview of the BYU/Utah matchup. Saban, who coached at Alabama, LSU, and Michigan State, likes what he sees from BYU’s redshirt junior signal-caller.

Nick Saban on Jake Retzlaff: “He’s a player”

“But I’m gonna tell you, this Jake Retzlaff guy, he’s a player. He’s a really good player,” the 7-time National Championship winning coach said.

Since becoming the BYU starting quarterback last year, Retzlaff has faced his share of detractors. He began his career as the starter with an 0-4 record, but now he’s reeled off eight consecutive victories and has BYU at No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings and atop the Big 12 standings.

Retzlaff has passed for 1,872 yards, 18 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. He’s completed 59.8% of his passes this season.

“We know it’s important, and we know it’s a big game,” Retzlaff said earlier this week about what the BYU/Utah means.

Along with Retzlaff, Saban has been impressed with other aspects of the 8-0 Cougars.

Saban likes what he sees from BYU’s defense

“Their defense plays well. BYU’s defense has taken the ball away like 18 times this year, and they’re great scoring in the red zone on offense. So they do the little things you have to do to win games, and they’ve found ways to win games. They’ve come from behind twice and won games in the last two minutes.”

Later in College Gameday, Saban picked BYU to take down the Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“I like BYU. I just think those issues on offense are going to be too much to overcome [for Utah],” Saban said.

No. 9 BYU at Utah

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – BYU broadcast)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

