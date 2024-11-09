SALT LAKE CITY — Still looking for a ticket to the BYU versus Utah rivalry football game this weekend? Resale tickets are still available, but they will cost a pretty penny.

Looking at several resale ticket sites like Seat Geek and Ticketmaster, the cheapest seats available are for around $147. And that’s for standing room only in the corner of Rice Eccles Stadium near the nosebleeds.

That’s the story with most tickets available. The sites say these tickets are in high demand and most of them are sitting in the $200 to $400 range, generally in the upper bowl.

If you’re looking for a seat along the 50-yard line near the front, those tickets will run anywhere from$900 to well over $1,000.