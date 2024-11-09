Experts warn of carbon monoxide as temperatures drop

SALT LAKE CITY — Experts are warning Utahns of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning, which becomes much more prevalent over the winter.

In a joint press release between the Unified Fire Department, the Department of Health and Human Services and Utah Poison Control, officials said the gas hospitalizes over 100,000 people in the U.S. every year.

Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless gas that is made when gasoline, natural gas, propane or other fuels are not burned completely during use, the statement said. It often comes from car exhaust, gas engines, camp stoves, grills and furnaces, among other things that burn fuels. If used indoors, carbon monoxide can build up in a room and poison people who breathe it in.

Since you can’t see it or smell it, it can be hard to tell if you’re being affected by the gas. However, the statement said there are some symptoms you can look out for.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:

Headache and dizziness

Upset stomach and vomiting

Weakness

Often, when people leave the area, their symptoms will go away — another clue of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“CO poisoning is preventable,” the statement said. “Following are important steps people can take to help keep themselves and others safe:”

Heating systems and other gas, oil, wood or coal-burning appliances should be serviced by a licensed technician every year.

Install a carbon monoxide detector, and check the battery every two years.

Boats and campers should also have a carbon monoxide detector.

Inspect your home after heavy snowfall to make sure snow is removed from around exhaust stacks, vents, and fresh-air intakes.

Do not use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove or other gasoline or charcoal-burning devices inside your home, basement, or garage. Generators should be located outside at least 20 feet from any window, door or vent.

Never run a car inside your garage if it’s attached to your house, even if the garage door is open.

Don’t burn anything in an unvented stove or fireplace.

Don’t heat your house with a natural gas oven.

“Everyone is at risk of CO poisoning and information is the best way to prevent it,” the statement said.

They said if you suspect you’re suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, get outside immediately and call poison control at 1-800-222-1222. If someone is unconscious or has trouble breathing, call 911.