On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

Experts warn of carbon monoxide as temperatures drop

Nov 9, 2024, 1:35 PM | Updated: 1:35 pm

FILE - Utah Poison Control Center. (KSL TV)...

FILE - Utah Poison Control Center. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Experts are warning Utahns of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning, which becomes much more prevalent over the winter.

In a joint press release between the Unified Fire Department, the Department of Health and Human Services and Utah Poison Control, officials said the gas hospitalizes over 100,000 people in the U.S. every year.

Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless gas that is made when gasoline, natural gas, propane or other fuels are not burned completely during use, the statement said. It often comes from car exhaust, gas engines, camp stoves, grills and furnaces, among other things that burn fuels. If used indoors, carbon monoxide can build up in a room and poison people who breathe it in.

Since you can’t see it or smell it, it can be hard to tell if you’re being affected by the gas. However, the statement said there are some symptoms you can look out for.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:

  • Headache and dizziness
  • Upset stomach and vomiting
  • Weakness

Often, when people leave the area, their symptoms will go away — another clue of carbon monoxide poisoning.

CO poisoning is preventable,” the statement said. “Following are important steps people can take to help keep themselves and others safe:”

  • Heating systems and other gas, oil, wood or coal-burning appliances should be serviced by a licensed technician every year.
  • Install a carbon monoxide detector, and check the battery every two years.
  • Boats and campers should also have a carbon monoxide detector.
  • Inspect your home after heavy snowfall to make sure snow is removed from around exhaust stacks, vents, and fresh-air intakes.
  • Do not use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove or other gasoline or charcoal-burning devices inside your home, basement, or garage. Generators should be located outside at least 20 feet from any window, door or vent.
  • Never run a car inside your garage if it’s attached to your house, even if the garage door is open.
  • Don’t burn anything in an unvented stove or fireplace.
  • Don’t heat your house with a natural gas oven.

Everyone is at risk of CO poisoning and information is the best way to prevent it,” the statement said.

They said if you suspect you’re suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, get outside immediately and call poison control at 1-800-222-1222. If someone is unconscious or has trouble breathing, call 911.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

FILE - Utah Poison Control Center. (KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

Experts warn of carbon monoxide as temperatures drop

Experts are warning Utahns of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning, which becomes much more prevalent over the winter.

36 seconds ago

Owen Jacobsen is a bright 12-year-old, actively involved in his school council, band, swim team, an...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Laser surgery helps boy with seizures

Looking out for the good, one St. George boy's life was changed by Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital's best-in-the-nation neurosurgery program.

1 day ago

Sudafed and other common nasal decongestants containing pseudoephedrine are on display behind the c...

Jeffrey Kopp, CNN

FDA moves to pull popular decongestant from shelves amid effectiveness concerns

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a proposal to remove oral phenylephrine – a common ingredient in many popular over-the-counter decongestants – from the market, citing evidence that it doesn’t work.

2 days ago

FILE - A pharmacist holds a COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in New York, on Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

Don’t wait for a holiday surge. Now is a good time to get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines

If you missed the early fall push for flu and COVID-19 vaccines, it's not too late.

2 days ago

FILE: Turkeys roam the lawn of Nathan Hege. Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret N...

Tammy Kikuchi, KSL NewsRadio

Could avian flu affect Thanksgiving in Utah?

After avian flu turned up in chickens and cows in Cache County, state officials are keeping a close watch on turkeys.

5 days ago

FILE — Smith's Food and Grocery pictured in Utah. (Deseret News)...

Mary Culbertson

Utah to receive $45 million from Kroger for its role in opioid crisis. Here’s how it will be spent

The state of Utah is expected to receive $45 million of a $1.37 billion settlement with Kroger, a grocery chain known widely in the state as Smith's Food and Drug.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Experts warn of carbon monoxide as temperatures drop