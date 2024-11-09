Multiple injuries caused by Riverton house fire
Nov 9, 2024, 2:08 PM | Updated: 2:17 pm
(Ray Boone, KSL TV)
RIVERTON — A house fire in Riverton caused multiple injuries, a post from the Unified Fire Authority said.
The fire took place in the area of 1230 W. 13200 South. They reported that the fire was out at approximately 2 p.m., but multiple people sustained injuries.
The extent of the injuries and the identities of those injured is not yet known.
This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.