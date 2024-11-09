On the Site:
Multiple injuries caused by Riverton house fire

Nov 9, 2024, 2:08 PM | Updated: 2:17 pm

A house fire took place on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Ray Boone, KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


RIVERTON — A house fire in Riverton caused multiple injuries, a post from the Unified Fire Authority said.

The fire took place in the area of 1230 W. 13200 South. They reported that the fire was out at approximately 2 p.m., but multiple people sustained injuries.

The extent of the injuries and the identities of those injured is not yet known.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

