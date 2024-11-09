Canyons School District adds new safety measures to Jordan High School after student’s death

SANDY — The Canyons School District said they have come up with new safety measures following the fatal stabbing of a Jordan High School student this year.

Kian Hamilton died after being stabbed on Aug. 23 while at the parking lot of the Mountain America Expo Center on State Street. The death of the 16-year-old student led the district’s community to question the safety and inclusivity measures at JHS.

Jeff Haney with the school district said the stabbing wasn’t the main reason for these changes. However, it did fast track the process.

“The person accused at the time wasn’t a Canyons District student,” Haney said. “We still felt that we needed to move forward and listening to parts of our community who felt like additional safety and inclusivity measures were needed at Jordan High School.”

These new safety measures include more security cameras, additional hall monitors and additional police officers on campus. Thorough screenings for students transferring in with disciplinary histories was also added for more safety.