National Championship Trophy To Be Displayed at BYU/Utah Game

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s finally game day at Rice-Eccles Stadium as the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars are set to do battle at 8:15 p.m. MT. This storied rivalry has a rich history that has featured so many memorable matchups, but this 2024 edition has upped the stakes with undefeated BYU sitting at #9 in the CFP rankings, firmly in position to make their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

The occasion warranted the presence of the National Championship Trophy, awarded each year to the winner of the College Football Playoff, as it takes a tour around the country before it is handed to the National Champion in January. The Trophy will be on display at Rice-Eccles Stadium during the game tonight, giving Ute and Cougar fans alike the opportunity to get an up-close look at college football’s most prized possession.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the BYU Cougars have a 48.5% chance to make the College Football Playoff. BYU has four remaining games on their schedule including Utah and they are favored in each of them.

Utah: 59.6% chance to win

Kansas: 64.3% chance to win

Arizona State: 50.3% chance to win

Houston: 84.3% chance to win

What channel is BYU-Utah on?

The BYU-Utah game will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony are on the call. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Extended pregame coverage on KSL NewsRadio begins at 6 p.m. MT.

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Utah recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

