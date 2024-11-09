National Championship Trophy To Be Displayed at BYU/Utah Game
Nov 9, 2024, 3:42 PM
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s finally game day at Rice-Eccles Stadium as the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars are set to do battle at 8:15 p.m. MT. This storied rivalry has a rich history that has featured so many memorable matchups, but this 2024 edition has upped the stakes with undefeated BYU sitting at #9 in the CFP rankings, firmly in position to make their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.
The occasion warranted the presence of the National Championship Trophy, awarded each year to the winner of the College Football Playoff, as it takes a tour around the country before it is handed to the National Champion in January. The Trophy will be on display at Rice-Eccles Stadium during the game tonight, giving Ute and Cougar fans alike the opportunity to get an up-close look at college football’s most prized possession.
The #NationalChampionship Trophy is ready for a Beehive State rivalry game in the @Big12Conference!
🏆 #CFBPlayoff Trophy Tour
🏈 No. 9️⃣ @BYUfootball at @Utah_Football
📅 Saturday, November 9
🕰 8:15 p.m. MT
🏟 Rice-Eccles Stadium
📍 Salt Lake City, Utah
📺 @espn pic.twitter.com/oa5Dij9SDL
— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 9, 2024
According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the BYU Cougars have a 48.5% chance to make the College Football Playoff. BYU has four remaining games on their schedule including Utah and they are favored in each of them.
Utah: 59.6% chance to win
Kansas: 64.3% chance to win
Arizona State: 50.3% chance to win
Houston: 84.3% chance to win
What channel is BYU-Utah on?
The BYU-Utah game will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony are on the call. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.
How to Watch:
Television
Mobile/Streaming Devices
ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)
How to Listen
Radio
KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)
Extended pregame coverage on KSL NewsRadio begins at 6 p.m. MT.
Online
Mobile
Postgame Show
BYU vs. Utah recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.
Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.
