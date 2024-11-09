On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

National championship trophy on display at two Utah Walmart locations

Nov 9, 2024, 4:30 PM | Updated: 4:37 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

OREM You can find just about anything at Walmart. 

But Jason Skidmore wasn’t expecting to see the College Football Playoff National Championship Football Trophy. 

“I had to get my picture with it,” Skidmore said. 

Yes, inside the Orem Walmart, next to the foaming bathroom cleaner and $1 sauces, was college football’s biggest prize. 

“I have not seen the picture yet, but I’m sure it’s great. I mean, look at that trophy, how can it not be great, right?” Skidmore said. 

The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy was on display at two Walmarts in Utah County on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

The trophy is on a tour across America, visiting cities whose teams are currently ranked high enough to have a shot at winning the national title. 

Brigham Young University is currently undefeated and the trophy, which was also on display at the Spanish Fork Walmart Saturday morning, just so happens to be in Utah on the day of the Utah-BYU “Holy War” football game. 

“What are the odds of having it on the day of the big rivalry? It is probably the biggest in the state,” said Roger Adamson, manager of the Orem Walmart. “We found out on Thursday it would be here today, so we are excited to have it here for our customers and our staff.” 

(Mark Less, KSL TV) Fans in two Walmart stores in Utah County stopped for a picture with college football's biggest prize. (Mark Less, KSL TV) Fans in two Walmart stores in Utah County stopped for a picture with college football's biggest prize. (Mark Less, KSL TV) Fans in two Walmart stores in Utah County stopped for a picture with college football's biggest prize. (Mark Less, KSL TV) Fans in two Walmart stores in Utah County stopped for a picture with college football's biggest prize. (Mark Less, KSL TV) Fans in two Walmart stores in Utah County stopped for a picture with college football's biggest prize. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

About the trophy

The trophy weighs about 50 pounds and is 24-carot gold plated. 

It goes to about 220 events a year. The team of four people who handle it said the plan is for it to be in Georgia next weekend. 

It will also be at Rice-Eccles in Salt Lake City for the big rivalry game. 

“Oh my gosh, it is amazing and I got to bring my daughter,” said Ricky Cervantes, who was first in line in Orem to get a picture with the trophy. “I think it is pretty cool.” 

BYU fans like Skidmore, who was wearing a BYU T-shirt, hope the trophy will be back here in a couple of months, permanently, at LaVelle Edwards Stadium. 

“That would be exciting to have it end up in Provo,” Skidmore said. “It has been a long time coming and this might be the year they do it.” 

The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy was on display at two Walmart stores in U...

