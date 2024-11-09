Jazz Rookie Isaiah Collier Scores First Career Basket

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier recorded his first NBA basket early in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs.

The guard started against the Spurs in just his second career appearance after sophomore Keyonte George was ruled out due to foot soreness.

Collier’s first point came at the free-throw line earlier in the quarter.

Isaiah Collier Records First Start, First NBA Points

Collier’s layup came at the 9:58 mark of the second quarter off of an outlet pass from teammate Jordan Clarkson.

After missing his first attempt against San Antonio, the former top-rated high school recruit found the bottom of the net.

The first-year guard made his NBA debut on Thursday in the Jazz’s blowout loss on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The rookie recorded one assist and one turnover in four minutes while missing his only field goal attempt.

Collier Returns From Hamstring Strain

Collier missed the Jazz’s first seven games of the regular season after suffering a hamstring injury on October 12 in a preseason matchup with the Spurs.

The rookie averaged 4.0 points and 4.3 assists in four preseason appearances but shot just 26 percent from the floor and 20 percent from three.

Collier was the 29th overall pick by the Jazz in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

