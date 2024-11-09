On the Site:
Balance of Power
Electoral votes map
Searchable election results
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Rookie Isaiah Collier Scores First Career Basket

Nov 9, 2024, 4:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier recorded his first NBA basket early in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs.

The guard started against the Spurs in just his second career appearance after sophomore Keyonte George was ruled out due to foot soreness.

Related: Jazz On Pace For Worst Record, Top Draft Odds

Collier’s first point came at the free-throw line earlier in the quarter.

Isaiah Collier Records First Start, First NBA Points

Collier’s layup came at the 9:58 mark of the second quarter off of an outlet pass from teammate Jordan Clarkson.

After missing his first attempt against San Antonio, the former top-rated high school recruit found the bottom of the net.

Related: Familiar Problems Plague Jazz In Loss To Bucks

The first-year guard made his NBA debut on Thursday in the Jazz’s blowout loss on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The rookie recorded one assist and one turnover in four minutes while missing his only field goal attempt.

Collier Returns From Hamstring Strain

Collier missed the Jazz’s first seven games of the regular season after suffering a hamstring injury on October 12 in a preseason matchup with the Spurs.

The rookie averaged 4.0 points and 4.3 assists in four preseason appearances but shot just 26 percent from the floor and 20 percent from three.

Collier was the 29th overall pick by the Jazz in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Conference Releases BYU/Utah Hype Video Before Kickoff

The BYU Cougars and Utah Utes are set to meet for the first time as members of the Big 12, and their new conference is getting in on the rivalry week fun, releasing a hype video on their social media platforms prior to the game on Saturday night.

50 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Isaiah Collier Scores First Career Basket

Utah Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier recorded his first NBA basket early in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

National Championship Trophy To Be Displayed at BYU/Utah Game

The National Championship Trophy will be on display at Rice-Eccles Stadium during the game tonight, giving Ute and Cougar fans alike the opportunity to get an up-close look at college football's most prized possession.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nick Saban Impressed With BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Entering Utah Game

The legendary coach likes what he sees from BYU's star signal-caller.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 9 BYU Game Day Preview, Score Prediction Against Utah

Breaking down the BYU side of the rivalry matchup against the Utes.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

International Hockey Makes Thrilling Return to Utah With USA, Canada

International hockey took the stage at the Maverik Center as the Women's National Teams for the United States and Canada faced off in the second of five games in the 2024-2025 edition of the Canada/USA Rivalry Series.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Jazz Rookie Isaiah Collier Scores First Career Basket