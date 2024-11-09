On the Site:
Big 12 Conference Releases BYU/Utah Hype Video Before Kickoff

Nov 9, 2024, 4:22 PM

SALT LAKE CITY- The BYU Cougars and Utah Utes are set to meet for the first time as members of the Big 12, and their new conference is getting in on the rivalry week fun, releasing a hype video on their social media platforms prior to the game on Saturday night.

The last time that BYU and Utah were both in the same conference was in 2010 when they met for the last time as members of the Mountain West Conference. The game itself was one to remember as the Cougars had a field goal to beat Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium, but Brandon Burton stretched for the block to secure the win for the Utes. His heroics started what would end up being a dominant decade for Utah in the series as they would rattle off nine straight wins against the Cougars starting in 2010.

The streak meant that Utah won all but one matchup while the teams were separated, with BYU finally getting back into the win column in the two teams’ last meeting in 2021, a 26-17 victory for the Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

A new era of the rivalry will begin on Saturday night as the Cougars will either make it two in a row and continue their season of destiny, or the Utes will take back control and play spoiler.

What channel is BYU-Utah on?

The BYU-Utah game will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony are on the call. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Extended pregame coverage on KSL NewsRadio begins at 6 p.m. MT.

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Utah recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Big 12 Conference Releases BYU/Utah Hype Video Before Kickoff

