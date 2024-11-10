DJ & PK’s Best Utah/BYU Rivalry Moments: John Beck & Jonny Harline Make Magic Happen At RES

SALT LAKE CITY- After a long two-week wait, we are only hours away from the kickoff between the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Over the last 14 days, DJ & PK have been counting down the best moments in the BYU/Utah rivalry.

Let’s wrap up the list with their top moment, Jonny Harline’s last-second touchdown catch to win it for the Cougars on the last play of the game.

The day was November 25, 2006, the last Saturday of the regular season. The Cougars were 10-2 and came into Rice-Eccles Stadium on the back of an eight-game winning streak. Utah was also streaking, having won their previous three games, however, four losses during the season with an average margin of defeat of 18.25 had the Utes sitting middle of the pack in the Mountain West Conference.

BYU received the opening kickoff and set the tone with a 10-play opening drive that took nearly five minutes, resulting in a touchdown from Manase Tonga who punched it in from short distance.

Utah punted on their first possession, giving them the opportunity to add to their lead. John Beck capped off BYU’s second scoring drive with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Jonny Harline who beat two Utah defenders off the line, opening himself up for the catch.

Even down two scores at the end of the first quarter, Utah didn’t panic, opening the second frame with a fake punt from right around midfield to set up their first score of the night, an 18-yard touchdown catch for Brent Casteel who found himself wide open on a wheel route.

The rest of the second quarter was uneventful with two BYU punts and a missed field goal from the Utes, but just before the end of the second quarter, Utah ran a flawless two-minute drill to set up a Louie Sakoda field goal to put the halftime score at 14-10.

Utah drove down the field to open the second half but were stood up on 4th & inches in the red zone. BYU was unable to take advantage of the defensive stand, punting on their subsequent drive.

Utah then took their first lead of the game on their first play of their drive as Brett Ratliff hit a wide-open Marquis Wilson for a 57-yard touchdown.

The Utes took their momentum onto the defensive side of the ball, forcing BYU to punt and then taking the ball 66 yards in eight plays before Brett Ratliff connected with Colt Sampson, giving the Utes a 24-14 lead and total control of the game.

The Cougars entered the fourth quarter with their backs against the wall. With the ball needing a score, BYU opened the final frame with a 79-yard drive. Jonny Harline capped it off with his second touchdown catch of the night, an acrobatic grab as he fell out of bounds.

The Utah special teams were able to lighten the blow, blocking the extra point and making the score 20-24 in favor of the Utes.

The Cougars forced a punt and got the ball back with the chance to regain the lead. They melted the majority of the remaining clock, marching down a 90-yard drive that took 6:37. It ended with a touchdown catch by Daniel Coats to give BYU a three-point lead late.

With less than three minutes remaining, BYU had Utah backed up in their own territory, facing a 4th & 2. With the game on the line, Brett Ratliff scrambled for the first down, keeping the Utes alive. Two plays later, Brent Casteel caught a pass over the middle of the field and stuttered his way to the end zone for what seemed to be the game-winning touchdown.

With 1:09 remaining, the Cougars needed a miracle. A few chunk plays later, the BYU offense lined up on the 12-yard line with three seconds remaining. John Beck stood in the backfield, prepared to take the shotgun snap on what would be the last play of the game. Utah only rushed two, giving Beck all day to scramble, buying time for his receivers to get open. He rolled to his left before finally facing pressure, forcing him back to his right. The defense followed the flow of the play, leaving Jonny Harline wide open on the left side of the end zone. John Beck saw it and threw across his body for the pair’s third and most important score of the night, securing the 33-31 victory.

BYU’s miraculous victory in 2006 was their last win in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

