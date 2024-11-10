Jazz Split Four-Game Road Trip With Victory Over Spurs

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz earned their second win of the 2024-25 season beating the San Antonio Spurs 111-110.

Collin Sexton scored 23 points, including nine in the fourth quarter to lead the Jazz.

Victor Wembanyama led all scorers with 24 points, 16 rebounds, and seven blocks.

The Jazz split their four-game road winning two of their last three outings, and return to Utah with a 2-7 record.

Jazz Play Most Complete Game Of Season Against Spurs

Though Saturday’s win didn’t come as easily as their 135-126 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, it was the team’s most complete game of the season.

So far this season, the Jazz’s league-worst offense has only looked competent when the team was draining an uncharacteristic amount of three-pointers.

When they’ve shot poorly, they’ve been blown out.

Against San Antonio, the Jazz shot just 10-33 from downtown, allowed the Spurs to connect on 17 threes, and still escaped with a victory,

worth another 👀 at this one 👇 pic.twitter.com/MSH1luFqHW — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 9, 2024

The difference came at the free-throw line where the Jazz outscored San Antonio 25-17, and on points off turnovers where they edged the Spurs 27-21.

“I thought we did a good job of being assertive offensively getting to the free throw line 35 times,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. ” We didn’t shoot the ball great from three tonight, but any win on the road is a good win.”

The Jazz also outscored San Antonio in three of the four quarters, only allowing the Spurs to break the 30 point mark in a lopsided 37-29 third quarter.

The defense forced a season-high 13 steals and held the Spurs to 22 point, 23 point, and 28 point quarters.

Collier Stars, Filipowski Finishes

One game after Hardy turned to the team’s veterans over the several younger players on the roster, the Jazz coach again played the team’s rookies for extended stretches.

In the absence of the injured Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier made his first career start in just his second NBA appearance recording seven points, six rebounds, and four assists in 25 minutes.

Related: Isaiah Collier Records First NBA Points

The guard shot 3-9 from the floor, missing all six of his three-point attempts, but brought an element of offensive execution to the team that hadn’t been overtly apparent early in the season.

“He plays with really good tempo, you can see the burst he has to the basket,” Hardy said. “You can see his pace in the full court, you also see moments where his vision and passing really stand out.”

Collier wasn’t the only Jazz rookie to play a starring role in the win.

After earning just four minutes in Thursday’s loss, Kyle Filipowski played 24 minutes against San Antonio, and closed the game at center over third-year big man Walker Kessler.

Filipowski recorded eight points, five rebounds, and a team-high six assists.

“It’s always great when you have bigs that can pass,” Hardy said. “It gives you an added layer to your offense, and I thought that Kyle did a good job of that tonight.”

Filipowski was not expected to be in the rotation early in the year, and may have headed to the G League if it wasn’t for Taylor Hendricks’s season-ending leg injury.

The second-round pick has made the most of his early opportunities utilizing his impressive versatility.

“When he’s out there with John [Collins] and Lauri [Markkanen], we can put him in a variety of spots,” Hardy said. “He can space the floor some, he can play around the elbow area as a facilitator — it’s definitely a luxury to have.”

Related: Will Hardy Explains Decision To Rest Youth Against Bucks

Cody Williams played just 17 minutes, his fewest since entering the starting lineup on October 29. The lottery pick missed all three of his field goal attempts but added an assist, a steal, and a rebound during his shortened appearance.

Brice Sensabaugh did not play in San Antonio.

With the Salt Lake City Stars beginning their season against the South Bay Lakers on Saturday night, the Jazz may choose to utilize their G League affiliate for some of their young players upon returning home from their four-game road trip.

Jazz Next Broadcast

The Jazz will return home to face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops