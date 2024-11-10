On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Delta Airlines rolls out new touchless digital ID program

Nov 9, 2024, 7:03 PM

Two Delta Airlines planes pass by each other on the tarmac at Salt Lake City International Airport on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Chuck Wing, Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY JOSUEE SANCHEZ, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Delta Air Lines has rolled out a new touchless digital ID program in the Salt Lake City International Airport aimed at streamlining the security process.

The new initiative gets rid of checking a passenger’s ID at baggage drop off and at security by using a camera to scan the passengers face. Salt Lake City is now the sixth airport to use this system. But does it actually make the process faster?

Delta Airlines spokesperson, Samantha Facteau said the digital ID does makes the process of going through security faster than even passengers with just TSA pre-check.

“The area where you can check your bag digital ID transactions are about 75% faster than a standard transaction. And then at security digital ID customers can move through the check point about 60% faster than even those with standard TSA pre-check,” Facteau said.

But Delta Airlines spokesperson, Samantha Facteau said customers first will need to have TSA Pre-check.

“They have to have already TSA pre-check and then they have to opt into digital ID through the fly delta app or delta.com and then from there they need to store their passport information in their Delta profile,” Facteau said.

Two Delta Airlines planes pass by each other on the tarmac at Salt Lake City International Airport ...

