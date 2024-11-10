BYU Vs. Utah Football Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
Nov 9, 2024, 7:00 PM
SALT LAKE CITY— The wait is finally over. After over three years without games and nearly six years away from Salt Lake City, Utah and BYU Football will face each other as conference rivals once again.
The Utes have the home-field advantage, but everything else appears to be to the Cougars’ advantage. BYU sits atop the Big 12 with an undefeated record, while the Utes are just 1-4 in conference play.
Stay caught up on all the action from Rice-Eccles Stadium with our live blog!
BYU-Utah Game Day Reading
Mitch Harper’s Game Day Preview, Score Prediction Against Utah
Steve Bartle’s Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week 11 Matchups
Nick Saban Impressed With BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Entering Utah Game
College Gameday Rolls Out Trivia Centered Around BYU/Utah Rivalry
Utah Coaches, Players ‘Indoctrinating’ First-Timers On The BYU Rivalry
BYU Football Drops Hype Video For Utah Game Narrated By Max Hall
Utah Quarterback Brandon Rose ‘Keeping Head Down’ During Rivalry Week
Former Cougar Austin Collie On What He Likes About BYU’s Receivers
Jake Retzlaff First Learned Of Utah Rivalry From BYU QB Legend
Pregame
