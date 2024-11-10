On the Site:
BYU Vs. Utah Football Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Nov 9, 2024, 7:00 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY— The wait is finally over. After over three years without games and nearly six years away from Salt Lake City, Utah and BYU Football will face each other as conference rivals once again.

The Utes have the home-field advantage, but everything else appears to be to the Cougars’ advantage. BYU sits atop the Big 12 with an undefeated record, while the Utes are just 1-4 in conference play.

Stay caught up on all the action from Rice-Eccles Stadium with our live blog!

BYU-Utah Game Day Reading

Pregame

Follow the BYU-Utah Rivalry with KSL Sports

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

KSL Sports

BYU Vs. Utah Football Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The No. 9 BYU Cougars renews its rivalry with the Utah Utes as the storied programs meet as Big XII Conference members for the first time.

KSL Sports

Jazz Split Four-Game Road Trip With Victory Over Spurs

The Utah Jazz played their most complete game of the season beating the San Antonio Spurs 111-110 on the road.

KSL Sports

DJ & PK’s Best Utah/BYU Rivalry Moments: John Beck & Jonny Harline Make Magic Happen At RES

Let's wrap up the list with their top moment, Jonny Harline's last-second touchdown catch to win it for the Cougars on the last play of the game.

KSL Sports

Big 12 Conference Releases BYU/Utah Hype Video Before Kickoff

The BYU Cougars and Utah Utes are set to meet for the first time as members of the Big 12, and their new conference is getting in on the rivalry week fun, releasing a hype video on their social media platforms prior to the game on Saturday night.

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Isaiah Collier Scores First Career Basket

Utah Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier recorded his first NBA basket early in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs.

KSL Sports

National Championship Trophy To Be Displayed at BYU/Utah Game

The National Championship Trophy will be on display at Rice-Eccles Stadium during the game tonight, giving Ute and Cougar fans alike the opportunity to get an up-close look at college football's most prized possession.

